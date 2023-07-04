Genshin Impact 3.8 patch release date, countdown for NA, EU, and Asia, and maintenance compensation

HoYoverse is set to release the Genshin Impact 3.8 update on July 5, 2023, and players are eagerly anticipating the new content. Along with a fresh Summer event map and new skins, Klee and Eula are finally making their return to the Phase 1 banner. Most importantly, the pre-load is already up and running. Hence, make sure to download it if you want to hop into the game as soon as it goes live.

Even though the patch goes live everywhere simultaneously, the timing will vary depending on the various time zones. Hence, this article will provide detailed information regarding the launch time of the Genshin Impact 3.8 update, maintenance details, and other facets.

Genshin Impact 3.8 patch: Release date and countdown for NA, EU, and Asia servers

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Dear Travelers, the "Secret Summer Paradise" event is coming soon! Let's see what attractions will be available in the Summer Paradise~



See Full Details >>>



#GenshinImpact "Secret Summer Paradise" Gameplay DetailsDear Travelers, the "Secret Summer Paradise" event is coming soon! Let's see what attractions will be available in the Summer Paradise~See Full Details >>> hoyo.link/86rODBAd "Secret Summer Paradise" Gameplay DetailsDear Travelers, the "Secret Summer Paradise" event is coming soon! Let's see what attractions will be available in the Summer Paradise~See Full Details >>> hoyo.link/86rODBAd#GenshinImpact https://t.co/2fL4VzKQX6

On June 23, 2023, HoYoverse held its official Genshin Impact livestream to unveil the various fresh content and banners awaiting players. Furthermore, it disclosed that the Genshin Impact 3.8 update will be launched on July 5, 2023. Therefore, Travelers still have time to accumulate more Primogems ahead of the new content.

Based on the patch schedule, the 3.8 update will go live at 11 am (UTC+8) on July 5. The following table lists all the pertinent timezones and the launch dates for the servers:

American timezones (July 4, 2023)

Hawaii-Aleutian Standard Time: 5 pm

Alaska Daylight Time: 7 pm

Pacific Daylight Time: 8 pm

Mountain Daylight Time: 9 pm

Central Daylight Time: 10 pm

Eastern Daylight Time: 11 pm

European timezones (July 5, 2023)

Western European Summer Time: 4 am

Central European Summer Time: 5 am

Eastern European Summer Time: 6 am

Asian timezones (July 5, 2023)

India Standard Time: 8:30 am

China Standard Time: 11 am

Philippine Standard Time: 11 am

Japanese Standard Time: 12 pm

Korea Standard Time: 12 pm

Global countdown to track Genshin Impact 3.8 patch's release

Travelers can monitor the progress of the upcoming update's release using the countdown above, which displays the time left until version 3.8 goes live. When the maintenance is finished and the servers are up, the Phase 1 banners containing Klee and Eula will be available.

Genshin Impact 3.8 update maintenance start time and compensation

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact Final Day

Version 3.8 Preview

Twitter Event



How to Participate:

① Follow

② Retweet this post



And you can instantly receive the event results!



Event Rules:



#FollowGenshinImpact Final DayVersion 3.8 Preview #GenshinImpact Twitter EventHow to Participate:① Follow @GenshinImpact ② Retweet this postAnd you can instantly receive the event results!Event Rules: hoyo.link/b0dIDBAd ✨Final Day✨Version 3.8 Preview#GenshinImpact Twitter EventHow to Participate:① Follow @GenshinImpact② Retweet this postAnd you can instantly receive the event results!Event Rules: hoyo.link/b0dIDBAd#FollowGenshinImpact

Genshin Impact 3.8 update's maintenance is expected to start at 6 am (UTC+8) on July 5, 2023. Such downtimes usually last for five hours after they begin, and players won't be able to log into the game while they're active.

The maintenance windows for the Genshin Impact 3.8 patch for the PST, EST, CST, and Asia servers are listed below:

PST 2:00 pm → 7:00 pm on July 4 EST 5:00 pm → 10:00 pm on July 4 CST 4:00 pm → 9:00 pm on July 4 Asia (UTC+8) 6:00 am → 11:00 am on July 5

As compensation for the maintenance delay, players will receive 300 Primogems, plus another 300 if any issues are resolved. However, they must be at least Adventure Rank 5 to be eligible for the rewards. Furthermore, if the maintenance time extends beyond the usual, players will get an additional 60 Primogem for each hour it's late.

Poll : 0 votes