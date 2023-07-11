Genshin Impact has introduced a new type of puzzle mechanism called Brilliant Mirror in the Veluriyam Mirage region. Players can find these puzzles at several locations in the new event map and obtain Common, Exquisite, and Precious Chests worth up to 10 Primogems each upon completing the challenge. Each puzzle presents a different challenge for travelers, making it more exciting.
To access some of these challenges, Genshin Impact players must first unlock the entire Veluriyam Mirage map by doing the event quests. This article will cover the locations of all the Gleaming Lamp and Brilliant Mirror puzzles and guide travelers on how to solve them.
All Brilliant Mirror puzzles in Genshin Impact
Puzzle #1
The first Brilliant Mirror puzzle is very simple. Grab the Blue mirror and install it in the lamp.
Puzzle #2
The second puzzle is located on the east of the previous one. This time, Genshin Impact players will find two mirrors of different colors. Grab the Yellow mirror and install it in the lamp to solve this.
Puzzle #3
The third Brilliant Mirror puzzle can be tricky for some players. To solve this, grab the Blue mirror and install it in lamp #1, as marked in the image above. Next, grab the Yellow mirror near Ayaka's character icon and install it on the Lamp on the wooden platform.
Finally, grab the last Yellow mirror near lamp #3 and install it. Fortunately, Genshin Impact players can obtain a Precious Chest worth 10 Primogems by completing this challenge.
Puzzle #4
The fourth puzzle is located near the previous entry. It can be triggered by starting the time trial challenge, as shown in the image above. Grab the Yellow Mirror and head straight, but make sure to pass through the Yellow light only and avoid the Blue lights.
After crossing three lights, Genshin Impact players will find a lamp on the right side. Install the mirror to complete the challenge.
Puzzle #5
The fifth puzzle is located on the southeast side of the Pavilion of Hermits. Grab the Yellow mirror and install it in lamp #1 to solve this. Next, pick up the Blue mirror and install the mirror in lamp #2, located on top of the wooden platform.
Puzzle #6
The next mirror puzzle on this list is a time trial challenge. Genshin Impact players must grab the Blue mirror and install it in the lamp on the other end by avoiding all the lights within a time limit.
Puzzle #7
The seventh puzzle is located in the same area as the previous entry. To complete this challenge, grab the Yellow mirror, push lamp #1, and install the mirror in #2. Next, grab the nearby Blue mirror and install it in #1.
Puzzle #8
To solve the final puzzle, install the Blue mirror in lamp #1 and push it. Next, grab the Yellow mirror near the lamp on the left and install it in #2 while avoiding the lights. Completing this challenge will unseal another Precious Chest worth 10 Primogems.