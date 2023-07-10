In the second Act of Genshin Impact version 3.8's Secret Summer Paradise event quest, a mini-quest requires you to unlock and raise the Crystal in the middle of the stage. It is essentially a series of lamp projector and mirror puzzles, which can be confusing, leaving many players unable to proceed with the event quest. You can also obtain a couple of extra free chests while solving this.

This article will guide Genshin Impact players on how to solve all the lamp projector puzzles in the second Act of the Secret Summer Paradise event.

Genshin Impact: Unlock and Raise the Crystal Light guide

During Act II of the Secret Summer Paradise event quest in Genshin Impact, you will unlock new locations in the Veruliyam Mirage map and enter a domain with only Eula and Collei available as free trial units. Inside the domain, you will get a quest objective to Unlock and Raise the Crystal Light by solving a few puzzles. This place is filled with chests as well.

First stage

First stage puzzle (Image via HoYoverse)

For the first puzzle, simply rotate the nearby lamp to lift the curtains and follow the quest navigation to reach another one and rotate it as well. Doing so will lift the Crystal Light to the next floor.

Follow the navigation, pick up the mirror, and defeat the spawned enemies. Go back to the lamp projector and install it to unlock the way to the upper floor. An Exquisite Chest worth five Primogems will also spawn.

Second stage

Get to the other side to solve the puzzle (Image via HoYoverse)

For the second-floor puzzle, get to the opposite side of the stage. There will be another lamp and two Brilliant Mirrors. Grab one, install it in the lamp, and rotate it. This will free a trapped Hydro Eidolon or Water Ball and reveal a new streaming projector puzzle.

Common Chest in streaming projector (Image via HoYoverse)

This puzzle is fairly easy. You can interact with magic hats to move around the screens, as shown in the above image. One can also find a Common Chest worth two Primogems on one of the screens. Solving this will get you back to the other side of the stage.

Go to the lamp, install the mirror, and rotate it to lift the curtain to get to the next floor. In addition, another Exquisite Chest worth five Primogems will spawn once the passage is revealed.

Third stage

This is the final stage (Image via HoYoverse)

For the final stage, head to the lamp on the left side. Grab one Brilliant Mirror, install it to the lamp, and rotate it. Now, grab the other mirror, return to the first lamp, install the mirror, and rotate the lamp.

This will reveal a new streaming projector puzzle, which is nothing but a small mini-game to reach the third lamp. After getting out of the projector, head straight, install the mirror, and rotate the lamp. This triggers a short cutscene, indicating that the domain challenge in the Genshin Impact quest has been completed.

Poll : 0 votes