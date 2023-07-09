Unlock and raise Crystal Light: Genshin Impact Veluriyam Mirage puzzle solution

With the recent release of the Genshin Impact 3.8 update, players can participate in the new "Secret Summer Paradise" summer event. The event quest story revolves around collecting lost components to repair the Central Hub. Those who have already reached Veluriyam Mirage must have found one lost component. Part II of this event quest will send players into a dungeon to find the second lost component.

This dungeon is filled with new puzzle mechanics that can be very confusing for many. This article will outline all the puzzles and how to solve them.

Genshin Impact 3.8: Guide to unlock and raise the Crystal Light

Follow event-quest navigation to reach Fairyland dungeon (Image via HoYoverse)

In the second part of Secret Summer Paradise, Mirage Paradise in Crisis!, Genshin Impact players can simply follow the quest navigation to reach Fairyland. After a brief cutscene, you will enter a domain to unlock and raise the Crystal Light. Eula and Collei will be handed out as trial characters to complete the puzzles inside the domain.

The first lamp puzzle you will encounter will be a tutorial for future ones. Simply rotate the lamp once to open the curtains to find the Crystal Light. The objective will be to use gleaming lamps to remove its imprisoning rings.

The second gleaming lamp should be on the floor's right side. Follow these steps to move to the next level:

Rotate the lamp once

Pick the orange Brilliant Mirror in the middle of the stage

Defeat spawned enemies

Install the Brilliant Mirror in the lamp

This will reveal a route to the next floor. Following the stairs to the second level will trigger a small cutscene in Genshin Impact before players can start solving the next puzzle.

Genshin Impact 3.8 guide for second level

Light up these two lamps (Image via HoYoverse)

In the second level, Genshin Impact players must operate two gleaming puzzles to remove another ring and raise the Crystal Light to the next level. Follow these simple instructions:

Rotate the first lamp once

Make your way across to the second lamp

Insert one orange Brilliant Mirror in the second lamp

This will free a trapped Hydro Eidolon, who will turn into a streaming projector to reveal a preprint puzzle. Before entering the projector to deal with the preprint puzzle, equip the other orange Brilliant Mirror.

Don't forget the orange Brilliant Mirror (Image via HoYoverse)

The puzzle itself is fairly simple to solve and will teleport players near the first lamp. Install the orange Brilliant Mirror on the lamp and move to the third level.

Genshin Impact 3.8 guide for last level

Use the marked lamp first (Image via HoYoverse)

In the last level, there will be three gleaming lamp puzzles to solve. Follow these steps:

Install an orange Brilliant Mirror in the second lamp

Rotate it once

Pick another orange Brilliant Mirror

Go back to the first lamp and install the mirror

Rotate the first lamp once

This will unlock another preprint puzzle located near the second lamp. Enter the puzzle and solve it to reach the third gleaming lamp in the big tent. Install the nearby blue Brilliant Mirror in the lamp. This will trigger a brief cutscene in Genshin Impact, indicating the completion of the dungeon.

