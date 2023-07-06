Enter the stone wall and save Water Droplet's friend: Genshin Impact Preprint puzzle guide

With Genshin Impact 3.8 finally out, players can start participating in the new summer event called Secret Summer Paradise. During the event, players will encounter many familiar faces accompanying the traveler on their mission to escort Klee to Sumeru. After a while, travelers and their companions will enter a unique domain through a bottle in the desert.

Keep following the event-quest navigation to find three streaming projectors that help enter two-dimensional murals called preprint puzzles, allowing you to get in-game rewards and quest-related items.

You will have to save an NPC's friend in one such puzzle. This article details all there is to know about the first part of the summer event in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact 3.8: Glaze Domain, Multum in Parvo puzzle guide and solution

Genshin Impact's summer event, Secret Summer Paradise will start with its first part of the event series - Glaze Domain, Multum in Parvo. Here, you will start your journey and reach a magical domain called Veluriyam Mirage. You will also encounter three streaming projectors that can be used to solve Preprint murals.

First Streaming Projector location

You need to follow the navigation route given by the event quest to encounter your first streaming projector in Genshin Impact 3.8 update. Currently, this projector is inaccessible and cannot be used to solve the preprint puzzle. Players will meet a water droplet (Hydro Eidolon), triggering a small cutscene and some dialogs.

After the interaction, you, as the player, will learn about the water droplet's friend who is trapped and decide to follow and help him.

Enter the stone wall and save the Water Droplet's friend

Solve this puzzle to save Hydro Eidolon's friend

The water droplet will lead the travelers and all their companions to another location, where you will find the streaming projector shown in the image above. After another set of cutscenes and interactions, you will get to solve the preprint puzzle to save the Hydro Eidolon's friend.

In the preprint puzzles, you can interact with objects and other key mechanisms. This will allow you to complete certain exploration objectives before reaching the final destination. Do note that interacting with the objects outside will affect the 2D environment inside the Preprint puzzle.

Enter the Preprint and get the component

Solve this puzzle to obtain a lost component

After solving the first playable Preprint puzzle in Veruliyam Mirage, the event navigation will lead you to the city located in Silver Bottle Courtyard. Here you will meet Idiya, the caretaker of this domain and Alice's friend in Genshin Impact. She will also take you to the third streaming projector and second playable puzzle.

Completing this puzzle will allow you to obtain a lost component. The main objective of the summer event quest in Genshin Impact is to find all four components to repair the Central Hub.

