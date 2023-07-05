Unseal the remaining three Streaming Projectors: Genshin Impact Capturing Light and Shadow puzzle solution

The bulk of the Capturing Light and Shadow quest in Genshin Impact 3.8 involves a task known as "Unseal the remaining three Streaming Projectors." This puzzle doesn't give players an indicator of what to do. Thus, some resort to looking up guides for assistance. The only things you need for this task are a Hydro, Cryo, and Pyro character in your lineup.

This guide assumes that Genshin Impact players have completed everything before the "Unseal the remaining three Streaming Projectors" objective. You can unseal any of the Streaming Projects in whatever order you wish, but this guide focuses on just one method.

How to unseal the remaining three Streaming Projectors in Genshin Impact's Capturing Light and Shadow quest

The first path to discuss in this quest guide (Image via HoYoverse)

Seal #1: Near the east side of the central room is a chest with a red seal and several Fungi near it. Next to them is a tunnel that leads further underground. Enter it.

Jump down (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is what should happen next:

You will see a Hydro Eidolon next to some Hilichurls. Defeat those Hilichurls. Follow the Hydro Eidolon. Some enemies will spawn, so defeat them. Follow the Hydro Eidolon and board the Choo-Choo Cart.

After following these steps, Genshin Impact players will be 1/3 done with the "Unseal the remaining three Streaming Projectors" objective in Capturing Light and Shadow.

Second Hydro Eidolon location in Capturing Light and Shadow

This is the second path (Image via HoYoverse)

Seal #2: Head east of the mural until you reach some ruins similar to the above photo. Head toward the left path with the torch since it's open. After you continue on this route, you will eventually see a Hydro Eidolon surrounded by torches. Use a Hydro attack on the flames to put them out so the Hydro Eidolon can leave.

Here is what you should do in this part of "unseal the remaining three Streaming Projectors":

Follow the Hydro Eidolon. Once it goes through the gate, look up and go through the hole above you. There will be some Four-Leaf Sigils to help you reach the other side. Use some Hydro attacks on more torches to allow the Hydro Eidolon to leave. Use the Four-Leaf Sigils to reach the next section. Follow the Hydro Eidolon again. Defeat some enemies. Follow the Hydro Eidolon to the Choo-Choo Cart.

The Choo-Choo Cart will allow Genshin Impact players to be 2/3 done with "Unseal the remaining three Streaming Projectors" in Capturing Light and Shadow.

Final Hydro Eidolon location Capturing Light and Shadow

This is the final Hydro Eidolon to find in this Genshin Impact quest (Image via HoYoverse)

Seal #3: At this point, you're almost done with "Unseal the remaining three Streaming Projectors." Head north of the mural to see the final Hydro Eidolon in need of an escort to its destination. Here is what you should do next:

Follow the Hydro Eidolon. Use a Hydro character to attack the two Hydro Totems once you see them. Use the "Please Help!" option on the Hydro Eidolon to let it through the gate. Follow the Hydro Eidolon again. Defeat some enemies. Follow the Hydro Eidolon once more.

You will eventually reach a room with three different Elemental Totems.

Interact with the Hydro Eidolon (Image via HoYoverse)

Get a Cryo and Pyro character on the team. Afterward, talk to the Hydro Eidolon and tell it to interact with the Hydro Totem. As it does that, make sure to attack the Pyro Totem with a Pyro character and then hit the Cryo Totem with a Cryo unit. Proceed through the next section and then board the Choo-Choo Cart.

By this point, you will complete the "Unseal the remaining three Streaming Projectors" part of Capturing Light and Shadow.

Finishing up

Collect the first two mural parts on your way to this branch (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact players must interact with the Streaming Projector to do the above 2D puzzle. Head to the right and collect two of the mural parts. Afterward, jump up on this platform shown in the above image. Collecting the remaining two parts should be pretty self-explanatory from this point.

The final puzzle to solve (Image via HoYoverse)

The final puzzle in Capturing Light and Shadow in Genshin Impact involves the player placing parts into each mural slot. Activating the top-right one will open a path to the top left. Go there and interact with it to finish this quest.

