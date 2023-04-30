Secret Genshin Impact Luxurious Chest location near Door to Khaenri'ah

Travelers seeking to collect all Luxurious Chests should know that the one near the Door to Khaenri'ah is quite easy to access in Genshin Impact. The main problem is that it's easy to miss this particular chest. For starters, players must complete the Khvarena Of Good And Evil World Quest series up to the part where they can use the elevator all the way to the bottom near the Tunigi Hollow underground Teleport Waypoint.

From there, use another elevator to reach an area with a locked door on the eastern side. The nearby switch will open it, allowing Genshin Impact players to continue going east to Hangeh Afrasiyab. Travelers will find the Luxurious Chest across the empty crevice near the Door to Khaenri'ah.

How to find the secret Luxurious Chest in Genshin Impact near the Door to Khaenri'ah

An interactive map showing a very basic route to take (Image via HoYoverse)

This guide will assume that the reader has always gone through the Khvarena Of Good And Evil World Quest series. Otherwise, one can use the above map to get a general idea of where the secret Luxurious Chest is. Note that the little icons on the bottom right of the circled icon indicate that it's underground.

Hence, you should use the closest underground Teleport Waypoint to get there. In this case, it would be the one on the eastern side of Tunigi Hollow. If you have followed the previous steps thus far, you should be able to see the Viewpoint.

You should see this when interacting with the nearby Viewpoint (Image via HoYoverse)

Going near that Viewpoint should automatically unlock the "...Abandon All Hope, Ye Who Enter Here" hidden achievement. That's pretty nice for free Primogems, but you must cross the wide gap to get closer to the Door to Khaenri'ah.

The above image shows a pretty huge entrance that some people refer to as "the Door to Khaenri'ah." Genshin Impact players can find the secret Luxurious Chest to the right of this entrance's gray crystals.

An image of its exact location (Image via HoYoverse)

There is no gimmick or puzzle to do to unearth this Luxurious Chest in Genshin Impact. Just go up to the chest and open it. You will get ten Primogems, four Dendro Sigils, and other minor items. That's the end of the important part of this guide regarding where to find this free loot.

Sadly, there isn't much else of interest in this area. There is a Common Chest buried in the gap between the Door to Khaenri'ah and the Viewpoint area. Getting the other chest before this common one might be more convenient.

The above video shows a neat little trick of using Sorush and disconnecting your internet to reach the other side. This exploit should be handy for Genshin Impact players who lack characters with good mobility and just want to collect the Luxurious Chest.

Otherwise, units like Xiao and Wanderer can easily cross the gap and get gamers near the Door to Khaenri'ah. Hopefully, this guide helped Travelers find the secret Luxurious Chest, as well as potentially unlock a new Viewpoint and obtain a hidden achievement.

