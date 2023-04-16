Jump over corresponding floating mushrooms according to drum score: Genshin Impact guide

Three Floating Mushroom Drum Score puzzles were introduced in Genshin Impact 3.6 for players to complete. This guide will include their locations and how one can beat them. Travelers who do all three will be awarded a Luxurious Chest and the Seven Dish Dance achievement. That's basically a bunch of easy Primogems for anybody willing to put in a few minutes of work since they also get Exquisite Chests along the way.

You can do the Floating Mushroom Drum Score puzzles in any order. All that matters is completing all three to spawn the Luxurious Chest. It is vital to note that Kory Drums are involved. If you see "Nothing" as a note, that means you wait for the yellow aura to appear, vanish, and then return for whatever is next in the Drum Score.

All Floating Mushroom Drum Score locations in Genshin Impact

The first location you might visit (Image via HoYoverse)

This location is way east of Asipattravana Swamp. The glow of the Drum Score should make it easier to spot. Head there and begin the performance. Here is the order that Genshin Impact players should memorize:

Normal Attack Pause Pause Normal Attack Pause Normal Attack Normal Attack Pause

Once you do that, collect the nearby Exquisite Chest, and you can now activate the nearby Time Trial for the Floating Mushroom Time Trial.

The first Floating Mushroom Challenge

Only bounce on the marked mushrooms shown here (Image via HoYoverse)

You must only jump on select mushrooms. Here is the order:

1st 4th 6th 7th

Ignore every other mushroom in this sequence. You should jump high when you bounce on them, so players should have no issue clearing this Time Trial under the generous time limit. At the end is an Exquisite Chest. You must beat a few more puzzles before getting the Luxurious Chest.

It's worth mentioning that the mushrooms you jump on correspond to the Drum Score's Normal Attacks. If you remember from the previous step, you did a Normal Attack on the first, fourth, sixth, and seventh notes.

The second Floating Mushroom Challenge

This is where you can begin the second challenge (Image via HoYoverse)

You need to first complete yet another Kory Drum challenge. Here is the pattern:

Normal Attack Pause Normal Attack Pause Normal Attack Pause Normal Attack Pause

Grab the Exquisite Chest and do the Time Trial next to you.

This one is easy to remember (Image via HoYoverse)

This order is very simple:

1st 3rd 5th 7th

Genshin Impact players are basically jumping on every other mushroom. You will get another Exquisite Chest for completing this puzzle.

The third Floating Mushroom Challenge

The final Kory Drum location (Image via HoYoverse)

The final Kory Drum Score in this Genshin Impact guide has the following pattern:

Normal Attack Normal Attack Pause Normal Attack Normal Attack Pause Normal Attack Normal Attack

Grab the Exquisite Chest and do the final puzzle.

The final part of this Genshin Impact puzzle (Image via HoYoverse)

This means the order for the mushrooms is as follows:

1st 2nd 4th 5th 7th 8th

You skip the third and sixth Floating Mushrooms. With that out of the way, collect your Exquisite and Luxurious Chests to finish this Genshin Impact puzzle. Players can find the Seven Dish Dance achievement under the Wonders of the World category.

