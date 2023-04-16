Jump over corresponding floating mushrooms according to drum score: Genshin Impact guide

Three Floating Mushroom Drum Score puzzles were introduced in Genshin Impact 3.6 for players to complete. This guide will include their locations and how one can beat them. Travelers who do all three will be awarded a Luxurious Chest and the Seven Dish Dance achievement. That's basically a bunch of easy Primogems for anybody willing to put in a few minutes of work since they also get Exquisite Chests along the way.
You can do the Floating Mushroom Drum Score puzzles in any order. All that matters is completing all three to spawn the Luxurious Chest. It is vital to note that Kory Drums are involved. If you see "Nothing" as a note, that means you wait for the yellow aura to appear, vanish, and then return for whatever is next in the Drum Score.
All Floating Mushroom Drum Score locations in Genshin Impact
This location is way east of Asipattravana Swamp. The glow of the Drum Score should make it easier to spot. Head there and begin the performance. Here is the order that Genshin Impact players should memorize:
- Normal Attack
- Pause
- Pause
- Normal Attack
- Pause
- Normal Attack
- Normal Attack
- Pause
Once you do that, collect the nearby Exquisite Chest, and you can now activate the nearby Time Trial for the Floating Mushroom Time Trial.
The first Floating Mushroom Challenge
You must only jump on select mushrooms. Here is the order:
- 1st
- 4th
- 6th
- 7th
Ignore every other mushroom in this sequence. You should jump high when you bounce on them, so players should have no issue clearing this Time Trial under the generous time limit. At the end is an Exquisite Chest. You must beat a few more puzzles before getting the Luxurious Chest.
It's worth mentioning that the mushrooms you jump on correspond to the Drum Score's Normal Attacks. If you remember from the previous step, you did a Normal Attack on the first, fourth, sixth, and seventh notes.
The second Floating Mushroom Challenge
You need to first complete yet another Kory Drum challenge. Here is the pattern:
- Normal Attack
- Pause
- Normal Attack
- Pause
- Normal Attack
- Pause
- Normal Attack
- Pause
Grab the Exquisite Chest and do the Time Trial next to you.
This order is very simple:
- 1st
- 3rd
- 5th
- 7th
Genshin Impact players are basically jumping on every other mushroom. You will get another Exquisite Chest for completing this puzzle.
The third Floating Mushroom Challenge
The final Kory Drum Score in this Genshin Impact guide has the following pattern:
- Normal Attack
- Normal Attack
- Pause
- Normal Attack
- Normal Attack
- Pause
- Normal Attack
- Normal Attack
Grab the Exquisite Chest and do the final puzzle.
This means the order for the mushrooms is as follows:
- 1st
- 2nd
- 4th
- 5th
- 7th
- 8th
You skip the third and sixth Floating Mushrooms. With that out of the way, collect your Exquisite and Luxurious Chests to finish this Genshin Impact puzzle. Players can find the Seven Dish Dance achievement under the Wonders of the World category.