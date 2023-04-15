Awakening's real sound: Genshin Impact drum score puzzle and Luxurious chest guide

In Genshin Impact, Awakening's Real Sound is the third part of the World Quest series, Khvarena of Good and Evil. During this quest, players will come across a unique puzzle that involves playing a drum score. They must find all five drum scores and play them correctly to complete the job.

Furthermore, gamers will have to explore the Asipattravana Swamp, where they will find a luxurious chest that will be locked behind a puzzle. Players will need to use Sorush's ability to solve this one. Both of these puzzles can be challenging for some. In this guide, we will provide easy-to-follow solutions to help complete these.

Genshin Impact: Guide to Drum Score puzzle and Luxurious chest in Awakening's Real Sound

During Awakening's Real Sound, Genshin Impact players need to find all five drum scores and look for Kory Drums as well. The quest objectives will mark all the locations, so gamers will have no trouble looking for all these items. Once all the drums and their scores are obtained, they can start solving the drum score puzzle near the large tree.

Dendro Drum Score (Image via HoYoverse)

Each drum score is represented by leaves and is divided into three rhythms. The leaves show the order in which the rhythm has to be played in the puzzle when the gold circle appears. Here are the three rhythms symbolized by leaves in Genshin Impact:

Full Leaf: Plunging Attack

Plunging Attack Leaf with Small Hole: Normal Attack

Normal Attack Leaf with Large Hole: Do nothing/Pause

When the drum score challenge begins, a golden circle will appear and disappear at regular intervals. Each time a golden circle appears, it represents a single action. Therefore, Genshin Impact players must perform one rhythm per golden circle to solve the puzzle.

POV of drum score challenge (Image via HoYoverse)

Here are all the patterns to complete all the Drum score challenges:

Korybantes: Rupa (Dendro) - Normal, Normal, Normal, Plunge

- Normal, Normal, Normal, Plunge Korybantes: Samjna (Hydro) - Normal, Plunge, Nothing, Plunge

- Normal, Plunge, Nothing, Plunge Korybantes: Sankhara (Electro) - Normal, Nothing, Normal, Plunge

- Normal, Nothing, Normal, Plunge Korybantes: Vedana (Cryo) - Normal, Nothing, Normal, Plunge

- Normal, Nothing, Normal, Plunge Korybantes: Vijnana (Pyro) - Normal, Normal, Normal, Plunge

Find Luxurious chest in Asipattravana Swamp

During the Genshin Impact's world quest, travelers will have to pass through Asipattravana Swamp by following a floating Khvarena. A locked Luxurious chest can be found in the swamp and players will need to complete a seelie court challenge to unlock it.

Location of all three Seelie in swamp (Image via HoYoverse)

It is easy to find all three locations as all of them are located inside Asipattravana Swamp. However, players will have to clear the purple mists to free them and follow them back to their seelie courts. To clear the purple mists, follow these simple steps:

Equip the Sorush gadget. Look for a nearby glowing thorn and interact with it. Interact with the Nirodha Fruit. Eliminate the impurities within the time trial challenge.

Use Sorush's throwing ability (Image via HoYoverse)

After freeing up all three seelies in Genshin Impact, players can return them to their seelie courts and unlock the luxurious chest.

