All 6 Udumbara Pistil locations in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact players must collect six Udumbara Pistils for the "Awaken the Residual Pari" in the Fravashi Trees quest. Their locations can be tricky for some players to find. Hence, this guide should simplify everything for the reader and allow them to continue this objective without much of a problem. You need to have Sorush as your current Gadget in order to collect these items.

From that point on, just head to the following locations marked below in this article. It doesn't matter which order you visit each area, just as long as you obtain all six Udumbara Pistils in Genshin Impact. All of them can be found on a pinkish-violet flower that Sorush can summon with her Elemental Skill in select spots of Sumeru's Girdle of the Sands.

Where to find all six Udumbara Pistil locations in Genshin Impact?

The official interactive map shows all of their locations (Image via HoYoverse)

The above map should be helpful for Genshin Impact enthusiasts seeking to find all Udumbara Pistil locations. However, it is vital to mention that players will need to use Sorush near walls with a Dendro heart-like icon to find these items. You can't just go to all six spots and pick these plants.

The rest of this guide will go into more depth about how players can obtain all six Udumbara Pistils in Genshin Impact.

Location #1

You will need Sorush to use her Elemental Skill here (Image via HoYoverse)

Equip Sorush since she will be necessary to access these Udumbara Pistils. This spot is next to the northern Teleport Waypoint in Asipattravana Swamp, so jump down from the cliff and place Sorush next to the object shown above.

Use her Elemental Skill to create a flower.

Note: Make sure to hold her Elemental Skill button to automatically transition back to your character. This tip will be relevant for later locations since they all follow nearly identical steps.

Just select the "Gather" option to collect it (Image via HoYoverse)

Interact with this flower to collect the first of six Udumbara Pistils in Genshin Impact. You should see a "Gather" option, so use it and then head to the remaining five locations.

Location #2

Sorush should be used in this spot once again (Image via HoYoverse)

West of the previous location is another spot where Genshin Impact players can use Sorush's Elemental Skill on a heart-shaped icon imprinted on a wall. Another flower will be created here. As with the last spot in this guide, you can merely select the "Gather" option to collect the Udumbara Pistil here since all of these flowers work similarly.

You know what to do here (Image via HoYoverse)

Get the item here to be 2/6 done with this part of the collectathon. Four more remain, and they are all pretty easy to access if you know where to look.

Location #3

Use Sorush's Elemental Skill here, too (Image via HoYoverse)

Head east from your previous location to find another wall Sorush can interact with. This spot should be easy to reach since you can jump down to the flower without much trouble after Sorush does her Elemental Skill.

You are now halfway done (Image via HoYoverse)

Collect the Udumbara Pistil to be 3/6 done with this step of the Awaken the Residual Pari in the Fravashi Trees quest. It won't take long to finish finding the rest.

Location #4

Sorush's Elemental Skill can be used here (Image via HoYoverse)

South of the last location is yet another spot for Sorush to use her handy Elemental Skill. You can easily glide to this location and reach the corresponding flower with no issue at all if you've been following this guide thus far.

4/6 done now (Image via HoYoverse)

Once you get this Udumbara Pistil, you will only need to find the following two locations. Travelers can find everything just with the map shown at the beginning of this article, yet these extra images should help those who get stuck.

Location #5

You only need to use Sorush one more time after this (Image via HoYoverse)

South of the Hills of Barsom is the next location Genshin Impact players need to visit. Sorush's Elemental Skill will be helpful here once again. Use it to open up another large flower.

The second-to-last location (Image via HoYoverse)

It's pretty obvious what you do here. Collect the item and head to the final location shown below.

Location #6

The final time you need to use Sorush (Image via HoYoverse)

Travelers will find the final Udumbara Pistil southwest of Asipattravana Swamp next to some Fungi. Use Sorush for the last time to make her Elemental Skill summon another flower for you to visit.

The final one to collect (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact players can then acquire the last Udumbara Pistil to continue the Awaken the Residual Pari in the Fravashi Trees quest. Travelers should find all six of these items quickly now that they know where to look.

