Genshin Impact Amrita Pool guide: Offering locations and all rewards

The Amrita Pool is a new system introduced in Genshin Impact 3.6 that allows players to offer Plume of Purifying Lights for various rewards. This guide will cover everything you need to know about the fresh gameplay feature, ranging from locations to what you can get for collecting everything. Do note that there are only 36 Plumes of Purifying Light to acquire in total, and you can only offer them in batches of six.

There are some similarities between this system and previous features, like the Tree of Dreams. However, players should make a note of some differences. For instance, you need a gadget to collect the Plumes of Purifying Light, and the rewards for the Amrita Pool are slightly randomized rather than following a set order.

Genshin Impact guide: What you should know about Amrita Pool, Plume locations, and full list of rewards

Genshin Impact players will unlock Amrita Pool in the quest titled Heart of Amrita. After you talk to Fedhri, you will gain the ability to collect Plumes of Purifying Light and offer them to the new system. Once you obtain 30, the remaining six locations will be marked on the map for you.

The following image might help you find all 36 Plumes of Purifying Light.

All 36 locations for Plumes of Purifying Lights

This is a map that shows off all 36 locations for these Plumes of Purifying Light (Image via HoYoverse)

Make sure to equip Sorush, as only that creature can collect the Plume of Purifying Light for you. Once you do that, just head to the locations shown in the map above for Sorush to obtain these items automatically. Do note that this image is taken from HoYoverse's official interactive map, so some Genshin Impact players might wish to go to that site to get a closer look at each spot.

List of rewards from the Amrita Pool

This is where you offer the Plumes of Purifying Light in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact players can get one of six possible packages at random. Here is a list of what you could get:

100 Primogems + 50,000 Mora + 5x Hero's Wit

100 Primogems + 50,000 Mora + 10x Mystic Enhancement Ores

100 Primogems + 2x Guide to Amonition + 2x Guide to Ingenuity + 2x Guide to Praxis

100 Primogems + 2x Philosophies of Amonition + 2x Philosophies of Ingenuity + 2x Philosophies of Praxis

100 Primogems + 2x Iron Talisman of the Forest Dew + 2x Oasis Garden's Kindness + 2x Remnant Glow of the Scorching Might

100 Primogems + 2x Silver Talisman of the Forest Dew + 2x Oasis Garden's Mourning + 2x Remnant Glow of the Scorching Might

Once you get one of these collections, it will vanish from the Amrita Pool, leaving you only able to get the rewards you haven't earned yet. Once you offer all 36 Plumes of Purifying Lights to the Amrita Pool, you will get a new namecard and Achievement. Here is everything you could get:

Alkanet Amrita Achievement (20 Primogems)

Sumeru: Amrita Namecard

600 Primogems

100,000 Mora, 5x Hero's Wit

10x Mystic Enhancement Ores

2x Guide to Admonition

2x Guide to Ingenuity

2x Guide to Praxis

2x Philosophies of Admonition

2x Philosophies of Ingenuity

2x Philosophies of Praxis

2x Iron Talisman of the Forest Dew

2x Oasis Garden's Kindness

2x Remnant Glow of the Scorching Might

2x Silver Talisman of the Forest Dew

2x Oasis Garden's Mourning

2x Remnant Glow of the Scorching Might

620 Primogems and other minor rewards aren't too shabby for most Genshin Impact players.

Poll : Do you plan on collecting and offering all 36 Plumes of Purifying Light to the Amrita Pool? Yes No 0 votes