Genshin Impact 3.6 achievements list with tasks

The Genshin Impact 3.6 update is almost here and will bring a brand new set of achievements with it for players to unlock. They will offer the community a great way to earn rewards and show off their progress. In this article, we'll take a look at the upcoming achievements and the tasks necessary to complete them. It will be divided into two following sections:

Challenger: Series VII

Blessed Hamada

This guide will help players stay on top of all the new achievements, whether they're a completionist or just looking for some extra Primogems.

List of all new achievements in Genshin Impact 3.6 update on April 12, 2023

1) Challenger: Series VII

Defeat enemies in style to get these (Image via HoYoverse)

This is a new segment in Genshin Impact with challenging tasks to perform while defeating overworld bosses. Here is a list of all the achievements:

Refusal of Thorns: Burn all of the thorns produced by the Dendro Hypostasis' Ring of Thorns attack with Pyro.

Back for More: Immobilize the following enemies with the power of the Phagocyctic Energy Blocks: Consecrated Red Vulture, Consecrated Scorpion, Consecrated Flying Serpent, Consecrated Horned Crocodile, Consecrated Fanged Beast.

Like Hopscotch?: Activate all Elemental Matrices in a battle against Shouki no Kami, the Prodigal.

...It's Payback Time: Destroy Shouki no Kami's shield while he is launching a barrage of powerful attacks.

Now That's What You Call the Four Winds!: In a fight against the Setekh Wenut, use a Cryo, Pyro, Electro, and Hydro attack to trigger a Swirl reaction with the Windbite Bullets.

Despite the Barrier Between Us...: Eliminate the Iniquitous Baptist without damaging its Elemental Shield.

Proof by Exhaustion: Defeat all elemental combinations of Iniquitous Baptists.

Players can obtain 45 Primogems and a new achievement namecard by completing all the achievements in the upcoming patch 3.6.

2) Blessed Hamada

Blessed Hamada icon and completion reward (Image via HoYoverse)

Here are all the achievements related to Genshin Impact's new region:

Continental Explorer: Blessed Hamada - Unlock Gavireh Lajavard and the Realm of Farakhkert maps in Sumeru.

Descending Into the Depths of Desolation - Unlock all Teleport Waypoints located in Gavireh Lajavard and the Realm of Farakhkert in Sumeru.

Sanctuary Pilgrim: Blessed Hamada - Unlock all Shrines of Depth located in Gavireh Lajavard and the Realm of Farakhkert in Sumeru.

Dune Guide - Guide 4/8/16 Seelie in Gavireh Lajavard and the Realm of Farakhkert to their Seelie Court.

Badlands Treasure Hunter - Open 40/80/160 chests in in Gavireh Lajavard and Realm of Farakhkert.

Badlands Adventurer - Complete 4/8/16 Time Trial challenges in Gavireh Lajavard and Realm of Farakhkert.

Alkanet Amrita - Max out Amrita Pool upgrade.

Khvarena of Good and Evil - Complete "Khvarena of Good and Evil."

Gamers who successfully complete all of these Genshin Impact 3.6 achievements will receive 165 Primogems and a new achievement namecard, Infinitum.

Overall, these are all the achievements that you can check out from the menu and try to complete them when the new Genshin Impact update comes out.

