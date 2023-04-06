New Sumeru region specialties in Genshin Impact 3.6: Enemies, companion, and local specialties

Genshin Impact's upcoming 3.6 update will introduce Girdle of the Sand, a new region in Sumeru that players will be eager to explore. Its regional specialties will be useful for creating new weapons, recipes, and other useful items. One will also encounter new enemies and bosses that will drop new materials to level up characters. HoYoverse officials recently released a page to reveal information about the new region and its content.

Genshin Impact 3.6: New Sumeru region specialties, companion, and enemies

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Hello, Travelers! The new areas "Gavireh Lajavard" and "Realm of Farakhkert" will open soon!



Click to read

> > >



#GenshinImpact #HoYoverse Sumeru Adventure Journal: Girdle of the Sands — Version 3.6 New Contents Display Page Now Available!Hello, Travelers! The new areas "Gavireh Lajavard" and "Realm of Farakhkert" will open soon!Click to read> > > hoyo.link/d5w3CBAd Sumeru Adventure Journal: Girdle of the Sands — Version 3.6 New Contents Display Page Now Available!Hello, Travelers! The new areas "Gavireh Lajavard" and "Realm of Farakhkert" will open soon!Click to read> > > hoyo.link/d5w3CBAd#GenshinImpact #HoYoverse https://t.co/y6oY2OOlTV

Recent posts by Genshin Impact officials have shed more light on the upcoming new region, Girdle of the Sand, even going to the extent of releasing a page where players can learn more about the exploration content in the new region. This article will primarily focus on summarizing the official notes on everything arriving in the Genshin Impact 3.6 update.

New regional specialties - Mourning Flower and more

kalla @keminids kaveh's ascension material is called mourning flower 🥺 kaveh's ascension material is called mourning flower 🥺 https://t.co/chGmQvp2eM

A new regional specialty called Mourning Flower will be introduced in the 3.6 update. The official notes describe this item as a crimson flower that can bloom on ancient battlefields or thrive in the desert's depths. The drooping flower appears to be in mourning for long-gone heroes. Previous leaks also claim that Kaveh will need this regional specialty for his ascension.

Apart from Mourning Flowers, there will be other objects and species exclusive to the new desert region in Sumeru. Players will discover a new animal called the Tent Tortoise, a slow-moving reptile with a thick carapace who does not seem to be hostile against travelers. A new type of item called Trishiraite will also be found in the depths of the desolate mountains.

New companion - Sorush

Mero @merlin_impact New Gadget/Mount

You can control it as some sort of drone to solve puzzles New Gadget/MountYou can control it as some sort of drone to solve puzzles https://t.co/dc8x0M8R9e

The official note mentions that players will encounter Pari, the defenders of the new region. During the new adventure, they will form a special bond with a Pari named Sorush, who will soon become a new companion and one of the first mount gadgets in Genshin Impact.

Sorush can be equipped to fly around, and players will be able to ascend, descend, and accelerate their flight speed. Using the special powers of Khavera, Sorush can interact with the environment to unlock new areas, solve puzzles, and move four-leaf sigils.

New enemies and bosses

Genshin Impact's official notes confirm that the new region will add two Hilichurl mobs, namely:

Anemo Hilichurl Rogue

Hydro Hilichurl Rogue

A recent 3.6 livestream revealed that these new enemies will have a unique fighting style. They will tend to travel alone but can lead groups of mobs if and when required.

New World Boss and Weekly Boss in new region. (Image via HoYoverse)

The image above shows the two new bosses that Genshin Impact players will encounter while exploring Girdle of the Sand - a World Boss named Iniquitous Baptist and a Weekly Boss called Apep. While the new Abyss enemy is an overworld boss, players will have to complete Nahida's second story quest to unlock the weekly Trounce Domain.

Poll : 0 votes