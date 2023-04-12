Genshin Impact 3.6 patch notes: New Tighnari VA, Baizhu banner, artifacts, and major changes

Genshin Impact 3.6 will launch at 11 am (UTC+8) on April 12, 2023, so let's look at some pre-update patch notes. After all, not every Traveler has seen the Special Program or followed the latest news. The following patch notes cover all the biggest changes based on HoYoverse's official announcements thus far. No specific leaks will be covered.

For example, Tighnari will finally have a new voice actor after the original one (Elliot GIndi) was recast from his role. The new VA is Zachary Gordon. Keep in mind that this change only affects the English dub for Genshin Impact 3.6 and beyond.

Genshin Impact 3.6 patch notes: What's new in this update?

Maintenance for this update will begin at 6 am (UTC+8) and is expected to end around 11 am (UTC+8). That means players should be able to enjoy Genshin Impact 3.6 around the latter time. Maintenance Compensation includes 300 Primogems at the minimum and will be given to those who are Adventure Rank 5 or higher.

New areas

Sumeru will have two new areas for Travelers to explore in Genshin Impact 3.6. They are:

Gavireh Lajavard

Realm of Farakhkert

Both places are technically a part of Girdle of the Sands. New areas also mean unexplored sites to discover full of chests and other wonders.

New characters

Baizhu (5-star Dendro Catalyst) and Kaveh (4-star Dendro Claymore) will both become available in the second half of Genshin Impact 3.6. You won't be able to summon them as soon as the update launches since the first two character banners instead focus on Nahida and Nilou.

The banner phases for this update are:

1st phase: Nahida and Nilou

Nahida and Nilou 2nd phase: Ganyu and Baizhu (Kaveh is available on both banners)

The first phase's featured 4-star characters are Dori, Kuki Shinobu, and Layla.

New Domains and equipment

There are three new Domains in the upcoming update, which consist of the following:

Molten Iron Fortress

Somalata Inland Sea

Purification Spring

Molten Iron Fortress contains two new artifact sets:

Nymph's Dream

Vourukasha's Glow

Jadefall's Splendor is a new 5-star Catalyst that is intended to be released in the second phase's Epitome Invocation to synergize with Baizhu. More details about the weapon banner will be revealed later.

New Main Story

Nahida's second Story Quest is titled "Sapientia Oromasdis Chapter: Act II - Homecoming." It will be available as soon as Genshin Impact 3.6 launches. By comparison, Baizhu's Story Quest is named "Lagenaria Chapter: Act I - The Heart of Healing," and it will become available in the second half of the update.

Layla's Hangout Event, "Ever Silent Stars," will also become available for players to complete when this patch goes live.

New enemies

This update has a ton of new enemies, including new bosses:

Apep

Iniquitous Beast

Apep is a Weekly Boss, while Iniquitious Beast is a Normal Boss. There will also be some new minor enemies for players to conquer:

Anemo Hilichurl Rogue

Hydro Hilichurl Rogue

Consecrated Fanged Beast

Consecrated Horned Crocodile

Travelers can expect to see these foes in Girdle of the Sands. Some of them might also appear in later iterations of the Spiral Abyss.

Other changes

One of the most significant miscellaneous changes in Genshin Impact 3.6 is Tighnari's English VA going from Elliot Gindi to Zachary Gordon. The other dubs are unchanged. Otherwise, this update includes a myriad of other minor changes, with the important ones being as follows:

Minor text adjustments for Klee, Sin of Pride, and Katheryne in Genius Invokation TCG for readability.

Kokomi's Elemental Burst deals one less Hydro DMG in Genius Invokation TCG and heals all allies by one HP.

Xingqiu's card deals one less Hydro DMG with his Rainbow Bladework effect.

Various cards that used three specific Elemental Dice can now use three Elemental Dice of your choice.

The following tweet also shows all the major events for the first phase of Genshin Impact 3.6.

The events that Travelers can look forward to in Genshin Impact 3.6 include the following list and their dates:

A Parade of Providence: April 27 to May 15, 2023

April 27 to May 15, 2023 Brewing Developments: April 13 to April 24, 2023

April 13 to April 24, 2023 Fulimating Sandstorm: April 21 to May 1, 2023

Travelers will hear more about the upcoming events as the update progresses. Likewise, they will get more news on Baizhu's banner with Kaveh, such as who the other two featured 4-star units are. Similarly, more information about the second phase's Epitome Invocation will be unveiled.

Travelers have a ton of new content to enjoy as it stands right now. Some minor bug fixes and other adjustments are not listed in these patch notes due to being too general, such as "Optimizes the English and Japanese voice-overs for certain items and creatures."

