Who is Zachary Gordon? Major works and more about the new voice actor of Tighnari in Genshin Impact

The developers of Genshin Impact have officially announced that following the new v3.6 update, they will replace Tighnari's English voice lines in the game. While they are yet to reveal the name of the new voice actor, several leaks have revealed that Zachary Gordon will replace Elliot Gindi as the new voice of the 5-star Dendro character from Sumeru. Although the former is not the most famous actor in the industry, he has worked on some of the most popular TV series and movies.

Here is everything Genshin Impact fans need to know about Tighnari's potential new voice actor, Zachary Gordon.

More about Zachary Gordon, the new English VA of Tighnari in Genshin Impact

Zachary Gordon playing Greg Heffly (Image via Diary of a Wimpy Kid)

Zachary Gordon is an American actor best known for his role in the famous movie series Diary of a Wimpy Kid, where he played Greg Heffley in the first three installations. He was, however, later replaced by Jason Drucker in the fourth film, Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul (2017), because he was too old to play Greg once again.

Zachary Gordon has also appeared in several other significant projects, such as All of Us and How I Met Your Mother. Here is a list of some of his past roles:

Tate Wilson in Good Trouble

Jason Cohen in Dead of Summer

Young Ravus in Kingsglaive: Final Fantasy XV

Mart Mattin in Star Wars Rebels

Young Bruce Wayne in Batman: The Brave and the Bold

Young Aqualad/Garth in Batman: The Brave and the Bold

Hayner in Kingdom Hearts III

Baby Melman in Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

Young Tony Stark in The Super Hero Squad

Kotaro in Afro Samurai: Resurrection

Gordon also won the Young Artist Award in 2008 for portraying Ethan in the Garry Marshall film Georgia Rule. His last significant role was in a 2021 movie called Violet when he played the role of Bradley.

After a nearly year-long hiatus from acting, Gordon returns as he takes on the job of voicing the English dub of Tighnari in the popular game Genshin Impact. Most players may already know of the Elliot Gindi controversy, which involved many accusing him of s*xual misconduct and emotional abuse.

Following the incident, HoYoverse fired Gindi due to a breach of contract and announced that he would be removed entirely from Genshin Impact. The developers now plan to update the voice lines in the upcoming version 3.6 update of the game.

🌿 𝐉𝐮𝐧𝐨 「 𝖠𝗅𝗁𝖺𝗂𝗍𝗁𝖺𝗆 𝖢𝖤𝖮 」 @foliarlight @genshinmains_ Hm, honestly not sure how I feel. It's not bad per se but it feels a lot younger ( someone here said it sounds similar to Mika and I agree, which I personally don't like. ) It kind of lacks the confidence that Tighnari previously had as well.

The casting of Zachary Gordon as Tighnari has received mixed reviews from the community. While many fans are happy and excited about the change, others claim that he lacks confidence and his voice feels too young for the Dendro character and is similar to Mika's English dub.

