Genshin Impact 3.6 patch countdown and Nahida banner release time

Genshin Impact 3.6 is slated to launch at 11 am (UTC+8) on April 12, 2023. Some players may appreciate finding a cooldown for that time in this article. Keep in mind that all servers will receive the new patch simultaneously. Thus, anyone around the world can use the following countdown to determine when they'll receive the update. That way, you don't need to bother converting UTC+8 to your time zone.

The upcoming update will be accompanied by the usual five-hour maintenance that past patches have received. Note that the game will be unplayable from 6 am (UTC+8) to 11 am (UTC+8). Travelers will have to wait until maintenance finishes before they get to enjoy Genshin Impact 3.6.

It's worth mentioning that Nahida and Nilou will have their banners for when the update goes live.

Genshin Impact 3.6 countdown

The above countdown is for 11 am (UTC+8) on April 12, 2023. Maintenance will begin five hours earlier than what's shown here. Once the countdown reaches 0, players can finally experience Genshin Impact 3.6. Much of the new update's content, such as Nahida's banner, will become available then.

It is vital to mention that this countdown does not consider any unforeseen delays. If there's a technical delay, then it won't be reflected here since this countdown is solely for 11 am (UTC+8). That said, HoYoverse is usually on point when it comes to releasing new patches on time, making the above countdown a good general indicator of when Genshin Impact 3.6 will launch.

Players can still pre-install the new patch if they haven't done so already. That way, they can play the latest update as soon as maintenance ends without downloading too many files on release.

Nahida banner information

Three Event Wishes will be active as soon as Genshin Impact 3.6 launches. Nilou and Nahida's banners will share the same featured 4-star characters, which consist of:

Dori

Kuki Shinobu

Layla

The upcoming Epitome Invocation contains the following weapons:

A Thousand Floating Dreams

Key of Khaj-Nisut

Xiphos' Moonlight

Favonius Greatsword

Dragon's Bane

Sacrificial Fragments

The Stringless

A Thousand Floating Dreams and Key of Khaj-Nisut are both 5-star weapons intended to be Nahida and Nilou's signature weapons, respectively. Everything else featured there are 4-star weapons.

The specific banner image used to promote Nahida's rerun (Image via HoYoverse)

All three Event Wishes will last from Genshin Impact 3.6's launch to 5:59 pm on May 2, 2023. The time is different for each server. Once these banners end, players should get the next batch of Event Wishes that features Baizhu and Ganyu in the second half of this Version Update.

Let's take a gander at what else players can expect to get in the upcoming patch.

What to expect from Genshin Impact 3.6?

Official artwork for the new Version Update was released today (Image via HoYoverse)

Players will get access to the following once the new update rolls out:

New artifacts (Nymph's Dream and Vourukasha's Glow)

Nahida's second Story Quest

Layla's Hangout Event

New areas of Sumeru to explore

Several new monsters, such as Apep

Itto, Ayato, and Tighnari Genius Invocation TCG cards

Travelers have plenty to look forward to in the upcoming update. Not to mention, more content will arrive later, such as the patch's several events.

