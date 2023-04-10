How to update Genshin Impact to version 3.6: Pre-installation download guide

The upcoming version of Genshin Impact, v3.6, is officially scheduled to go live on all servers on April 12, 2023. The highly anticipated version will be available after the latest update of the game has been downloaded, allowing players to experience all of the newly added content once it goes live.

As a new update approaches, players are naturally curious about the process of updating Genshin Impact on their PC or mobile devices. Some gamers may even want to pre-install new content prior to the official release. The following section will cover the methods of pre-installing the new version.

Pre-installation guide for Genshin Impact for mobile and PC players

For those new to updating the game, the beginner guide provided below should make things much easier. As such, the process has no significant restrictions, except for the requirement of sufficient storage space to download and install the content itself. Pre-installing the game before the official update release reduces the download time on the day of the update, thereby allowing players to access the content faster.

Pre-installation on PC

Updating Genshin Impact on PC is a fairly straightforward process, especially for pre-installation. To do so, you simply need to open the game's launcher window and look for a small yellow circular button with a cloud icon located to the left of the text saying "Game Pre-Installation Get Now" beside the Launch button.

You must then click on that button to check if the computer has enough storage space for the new update.

Pre-installation option in PC launcher from an older version (Image via HoYoverse)

If the computer does not have enough storage space, players will need to remove some unnecessary files from the computer to some other storage location. Once enough space is available. the download will begin. The download time will depend on the speed of the available internet connection.

Pre-installation on mobile

At the moment, there are two methods to pre-install a Genshin Impact update on mobile devices.

Method 1: Using the in-game option

Pre-installing from Settings (Image via HoYoverse)

The first method requires you to log into the game to access the pre-installation window. The detailed steps that must be followed are:

Log into the game Go to the Paimon menu Go to Settings. Go to Resources. Select the option Pre-Install Now.

A confirmation window will then appear with the size of the download.

Method 2: Without logging in

Pre-installing without opening the game (Image via Genshin Impact)

The second method can be done after clicking on the Start Game window in Genshin Impact when the door appears with the option 'Tap to Begin.' A Pre-Installation option can be found in the lower left corner as shown in the image above. Once again, a confirmation is required before the download starts.

You can still access the new version content by updating the game and downloading resources after the official launch. However, pre-installing the version update, fully or even partially, saves on a lot of time. The update will be made available post the maintenance period.

Poll : 0 votes