Genshin Impact 3.6 patch countdown and server maintenance schedule

The highly anticipated version 3.6 of the popular gacha game Genshin Impact is expected to go live on April 12, 2023, at 11:00 AM (UTC+8), only a few days from now. HoYoverse is set to add a ton of new content, including a region in Sumeru, new characters, and exciting events.

Most players are already aware that the developers schedule a five-hour maintenance across all servers prior to the release of every patch. This helps in implementing all the changes and fixing other in-game issues. Here is everything Genshin Impact fans need to know about the maintenance period and the release date of the upcoming v3.6 update.

Countdown to Genshin Impact 3.6 update release and maintenance schedule

HoYoverse is yet to officially reveal the release date of the new update. That said, based on the ongoing patch schedule, the community is expecting Genshin Impact 3.6 to be released on April 12, 2023, at 11:00 AM (UTC+8). The maintenance period before the new version goes live is estimated to last five hours. During that time, all the servers will be down and the game will be unplayable.

The exact release date and timing of the new update will be different for each player depending on their region. Here's an approximate list of the maintenance schedules for all major time zones:

PST, UTC -7: April 11 from 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm

MST, UTC -6: April 11 from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm

CST, UTC -5: April 11 from 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm

EST, UTC -4: April 11 from 6:00 pm to 11:00 pm

BST, UTC +1: April 11 from 11:00 pm to 4:00 am

CEST, UTC +2: April 12 from 12:00 am to 5:00 am

MSK, UTC +3: April 12 from 1:00 am to 6:00 am

IST, UTC +5:30: April 12 from 3:30 am to 8:30 am

CST, UTC +8: April 12 from 6:00 am to 11:00 am

JST, UTC +9: April 12 from 7:00 am to 12:00 pm

AEST, UTC +10: April 12 from 8:00 am to 1:00 pm

NZST, UTC +12: April 12 from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm

The above countdown indicates the time left until Genshin Impact version 3.6 is released. It should be noted that the first phase banners will be available as soon as the new patch is online, so the timer also indicates the remaining time before fans can pull Nahida and Nilou.

Once the server maintenance has concluded, all Genshin Impact players will receive a sum of 600 Primogems as compensation. The rewards can be claimed from the mailbox, but they generally expire after 30 days so fans should get their Primogems as soon as possible.

Poll : 0 votes