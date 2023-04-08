Genshin Impact servers downtime and maintenance schedule for April 2023

With the patch 3.6 update just around the corner, Genshin Impact fans are looking forward to official announcements from the developers regarding maintenance breaks. The upcoming 3.6 update is expected to launch globally at 11:00 am (UTC+8) on April 12, 2023. However, before the new version is rolled out, the servers will have to go through maintenance.

The developers use these maintenance breaks to ensure that players can enjoy the updated game with minimal disruptions and bugs. This article will provide more details about the Genshin Impact 3.6 server maintenance schedule in April 2023. Gamers who keep track of this information can plan their gameplay accordingly and avoid any unwanted interruptions during their playtime.

Genshin Impact 3.6: Maintenance schedule and server downtime for April 2023

The Genshin Impact 3.6 update is packed with tons of new and exciting content for the community to enjoy. Interested players can check out the official preview page for more details. However, all of this new content and the version update itself will only be accessible after the maintenance break. Officials always run server maintenance before rolling out new version updates to ensure a smooth gameplay experience.

Based on previous official announcements, developers generally start the maintenance break five hours before the new version's release time. Hence, the 3.6 update maintenance is expected to kick off at 6:00 am (UTC+8) on April 12, 2023. The servers will be down for a duration of five hours, preventing players from accessing their accounts in Genshin Impact. Here's a countdown that players can use at their own convenience to track the starting time of the 3.6 server maintenance period:

It should be noted that players from all of the game's servers (US, EU, ASIA, etc.) can refer to this countdown without having to convert 6:00 am (UTC+8) to their own timezones.

Server downtime, compensation, and pre-installation feature

More details about server downtime (Image via HoYoverse)

During the server maintenance, the servers will be shut down for approximately five hours. In case of any unexpected technical difficulties, the server downtime could potentially last longer than five hours.

When the server maintenance ends, the developers will most likely distribute free Primogems to all players as compensation for the inconvenience that they faced due to the maintenance break. In total, players can expect to receive 300 Primogems for free, which can be collected from the in-game mailbox after updating Genshin Impact to the latest version.

Pre-installation function button appears on the client launchers (Image via HoYoverse)

Furthermore, officials will likely enable the Pre-Installation function on the client launcher as well. This useful feature allows fans to download the latest update's large game files in advance.

Overall, Genshin Impact 3.6 is going to be a major update with new regions, characters, events, and rewards. Hence, it's important that players stay informed about the server maintenance and other features to enjoy the game to its fullest.

