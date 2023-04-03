HoYoverse will officially release the upcoming 3.6 version of Genshin Impact on April 12, 2023. Before the new update goes live, the developers will be scheduling a short maintenance period, which is estimated to last five hours based on previous trends. The purpose of this maintenance period is to bring about all of the upcoming changes within the game and fix any bugs.

For the duration of the maintenance, all of the game's servers will go offline, which is why fans across the world won't be able to play Genshin Impact. Here's everything that one needs to know about the maintenance period for the upcoming v3.6 update.

Genshin Impact 3.6 update maintenance schedule for all major regions

There's just a little over a week left until HoYoverse releases the highly anticipated version 3.6 of Genshin Impact. As part of the upcoming update, the developers will be adding Baizhu and Kaveh as the two newest playable characters in the game.

That said, before the new patch goes live, HoYoverse is expected to conduct a five-hour long maintenance across all of their servers. Assuming that everything goes as planned, here's a list of the maintenance periods for all major time zones:

PST, UTC -7: April 11 from 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm

MST, UTC -6: April 11 from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm

CST, UTC -5: April 11 from 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm

EST, UTC -4: April 11 from 6:00 pm to 11:00 pm

BST, UTC +1: April 11 from 11:00 pm to 4:00 am

CEST, UTC +2: April 12 from 12:00 am to 5:00 am

MSK, UTC +3: April 12 from 1:00 am to 6:00 am

IST, UTC +5:30: April 12 from 3:30 am to 8:30 am

CST, UTC +8: April 12 from 6:00 am to 11:00 am

JST, UTC +9: April 12 from 7:00 am to 12:00 pm

AEST, UTC +10: April 12 from 8:00 am to 1:00 pm

NZST, UTC +12: April 12 from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm

The maintenance will occur across all servers and once it has concluded, every player will receive 600 Primogems as compensation for the inconvenience caused by the maintenance and for any other in-game bugs and fixes. This can be collected from the game's mail feature. Since the compensation mail generally expires after 30 days, Genshin Impact fans are advised to claim the compensation reward as soon as it's made available.

Furthermore, if the maintenance exceeds the scheduled period of time, the developers will provide an additional 100 Primogems for every additional hour.

All Genshin Impact 3.6 banners

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Phase 1

Boosted Drop Rate for "Physic of Purity" Nahida (Dendro) and "Dance of Lotuslight" Nilou (Hydro)



#HoYoverse #GenshinImpact Version 3.6 Event Wishes AnnouncementPhase 1Boosted Drop Rate for "Physic of Purity" Nahida (Dendro) and "Dance of Lotuslight" Nilou (Hydro) Version 3.6 Event Wishes AnnouncementPhase 1Boosted Drop Rate for "Physic of Purity" Nahida (Dendro) and "Dance of Lotuslight" Nilou (Hydro)#HoYoverse #GenshinImpact https://t.co/XFB8b4R61I

During the recently held Special Program, HoYoverse finally revealed all of the upcoming characters and their banner schedule. Here's the release order of all the characters in the upcoming update:

Phase I: Nahida (5-star Dendro) + Nilou (5-star Hydro)

Phase II: Baizhu (5-star Dendro) + Ganyu (5-star Cryo) + Kaveh (4-star Dendro)

As predicted by reliable leakers and data miners in the past, Nahida will be receiving her very first rerun in the first phase of v3.6 alongside Nilou. Later on, Baizhu and Kaveh will be released in the second phase alongside Ganyu, who will be receiving her fourth banner.

Poll : 0 votes