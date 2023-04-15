Link the circuit to activate the left machine door: Genshin Impact puzzle solution

With the release of the Genshin Impact 3.6 update, players will be busy exploring the new region, Girdle of the Sands. One of the best ways to explore this happens to be a new questline called Khvarena of Good and Evil.

During the fourth quest of the series, As the Khvarena's Light Shows, players will find themselves in yet another lost ancient technology: Khaenri'ah.

Players will encounter energy blocks and relay puzzles once again, but this time they have been spiced up using the newly introduced mechanisms.

This article will cover how players can link the circuits to open the left door of the machine to progress further in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact 3.6: Guide to link circuits to activate left machine door in "As the Khvarena's Light Show" world quest

As players progress further in the fourth quest, "As the Khvarena's Light Shows", they will encounter a familiar energy block and relay puzzle.

The objective will be to connect some circuits, which will open some of the machine's doors in Genshin Impact.

Players will need Sorush's help to solve this puzzle (Image via HoYoverse)

Solving this puzzle will complete the World Quest objective of using Farrick to link the circuits and activate the left machine door. Right after the small cutscene, players are advised to activate the nearby Teleport Waypoint for convenience and free Primogems.

Follow the indicator and pick up the Farwick (Image via HoYoverse)

As shown in the picture above, there are in-game indicators that will highlight the location of the nearest Farwick.

Once Genshin Impact players have activated the Teleport Waypoint, head towards the green spirit and press "F" or your dedicated keybind on your device to pick it up.

The green spirit holds the power of Khvarena and will be an essential piece in solving the puzzle.

Clear the gray crystal of this energy block (Image via HoYoverse)

Drop the Farwick on this energy control system that is affected by gray crystals. The Farwick will cleanse the crystal, allowing the control system to generate electricity to complete the circuit.

Move and Rotate this device (Image via HoYoverse)

Lastly, Genshin Impact players will need to interact with the device shown in the picture above. The device has an indicator that will redirect the electricity from the energy control system that we cleansed earlier.

Follow these steps to complete the puzzle:

Rotate the device

Move the device to the far end

Rotate the device again

Rotate one more time to activate door (Image via HoYoverse)

Successfully completing all the above steps will trigger a small cutscene where the left machine door will activate and Nasejuna will interact with the traveler.

Go inside the room to progress further in the quest and activate the right machine door in Genshin Impact.

Poll : 0 votes