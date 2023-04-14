During the As the Khvarena's Light Shows: Nirodha World Quest in Genshin Impact, fans enter a ruined factory where they have to find an Energy Block to power up the control room. While the game does provide a general location for the quest item, many travelers get confused about the exact direction they need to take to get to it because the whole act occurs underground.

Fortunately, finding the Energy Block is a simple task and does not consume a lot of time. Genshin Impact fans can use this guide to locate the quest item quickly. Remember to bring a strong DPS when you go looking for the block because you will need to fight a couple of Rifthounds along the way.

Genshin Impact World Quest guide: Find Energy Block

In the "Khvarena of Good and Evil" World Quest, you meet an NPC called Nasejuna in the newly unlocked region of Sumeru. Later in the long mission series, you will be tasked with exploring the remains of an underground factory as part of a sub-quest called As The Khvarena's Light Shows.

Inside the ruins, you will reach the control room, which will trigger some dialogue, and Nasejuna will ask you to find an Energy Block to power up the mechanisms. To get started, turn around and head straight to the door on the left, which will lead you to a tunnel.

Find the Khvarena inside the cave in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

Follow the path until you reach the area shown in the image above. Note that this screenshot was captured after completing the quest, so there will be a few notable differences, such as missing Rifthounds sealed inside Gray Crystals. Now, follow the path with water on the right, which will take you to a green-colored spirit called Khvarena hidden inside a small cave.

Get close to the apparition and follow it once it starts moving. After exiting the cave, the spirit will destroy the Gray Crystals that kept the previously mentioned Rifthounds sealed, and you will have to defeat them to proceed with the quest. Carry a powerful team to defeat them quickly and start following Khvarena once again.

Energy Block location in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

You will eventually reach a locked door, which you can open by interacting with a mechanism in front of it. Go through the entrance, and the quest navigation system will automatically shift the screen's focus towards the location of the Energy Block. The quest item is very easy to identify since it emits a small pillar of light.

Once you have obtained the Energy Block, follow Khvarena to get back to that control room. Now that you have accomplished the task, you can complete Genshin Impact's new World Quest series: Khvarena of Good and Evil.

