How to use the power of Khvarena to destroy the Gray Crystals in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact has introduced several World Quest series to complement its expansive open-world gameplay, especially so after the arrival of the Sumeru region in the v3.6 update. The "Khvarena of Good and Evil" quest is new to the game and has brought with it many subquests, with one of them being "The Splendorous Sky That Day."

Here is how you can use the power of Khvarena to destroy the Gray Crystals in Genshin Impact and complete this particular subquest.

The Splendorous Sky That Day: Harness the power of Khvarena to destroy the Gray Crystals in Genshin Impact

In Genshin Impact, The Splendorous Sky That Day is a part of the game's World Quest storylines. Players are tasked with finding and destroying a set of Gray Crystals while using a certain power of Khvarena.

When you reach this stage of the quest, the game will display a location on the map in Gavireh Lajavard, a new region in Sumeru that was added in the version 3.6 update. This is where you will find the Gray Crystals.

Location of the Gray Crystals on Tevyat's map. (Image via Genshin Impact)

Travel to Gavireh Lajavard and navigate. You will find the marked location to the northwest of the first teleport point you encounter when walking into the area from the Desert of Hadramaveth.

The Gray Crystals appear to have a rocky blockage with a purple outer glow, as shown in the picture below. Finding them will trigger a window with a description of the mechanism.

Gray Crystals. (Image via Genshin Impact)

In the marked area, you will find a rock mound with a golden marker hovering over it. It can be destroyed with elemental powers or melee weapons, with Claymore being the most effective.

Green orb behind the rock pile. (Image via Genshun Impact)

Once you break the pile, collect the green floating orb inside it with just a touch. You have to then follow the green orb, which will reveal a passageway behind the Gray Crystals and trigger a set of dialogs. Once this stage is complete, you will automatically navigate to the next part of the quest, "Go to the training grounds of the Order of Skeptics."

The following video is a detailed visual guide:

It is worth mentioning that the Gray Crystals will respawn after a certain amount of time, and they will have to be destroyed again using the same method.

