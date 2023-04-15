Open the ruins' gate: Genshin Impact quest guide for As the Khvarena's Light Shows Nirodha

As the Khvarena's Light Shows Nirodha is an infamous quest in Genshin Impact with many unintuitive objectives. Opening the ruins' gate is one of them. Players who skip through all the dialog will inevitably miss the details in Nasejuna's instructions and the brief tutorial given about Rune Mechanisms. This guide will simplify things for the reader's convenience.

You should have already completed the previous steps of As the Khvarena's Light Shows Nirodha if you're reading this article. In order to open the ruins' gate, you must interact with the nearby Rune Mechanisms. Thankfully, the quest navigation marker makes it easy to spot if you have skipped all the dialog thus far.

How to open the ruins' gate in Genshin Impact: As the Khvarena's Light Shows Nirodha quest guide

You need to interact with this Rune Mechanism (Image via HoYoverse)

Go to the Rune Mechanism near Nasejuna. You should see three triangle symbols on the orange circles here. Your goal is to change them to the correct pattern. Nasejuna says:

"Turn the gears such that all three types of runes are displayed. Ensure that the square rune is connected to the triangular rune at the bottom without changing said triangle."

Here is a step-by-step guide on what to do here:

Rotate the middle row twice: The triangle should now resemble a W-like symbol after the first change. Rotating it a second time makes it become a square instead. Rotate the top row once: The triangle will become that W-like symbol once again.

That's it. Opening the ruins' gate might seem tricky at first glance, but it's a very easy puzzle.

This is what the solution looks like (Image via HoYoverse)

Doing all of this should only take Genshin Impact players a minute. However, the As the Khvarena's Light Shows Nirodha quest is far from over. The next step is to enter the ruins, and it should be easy for readers to follow since the game marks the next spot for you.

Find the Energy Block

Head north to get to the next area (Image via HoYoverse)

After some brief dialog occurs when you enter the ruins, it's time to find an Energy Block. Head north through the open gate. Shortly after entering it, the doors will close on you. Just continue going north past some Riftwolf statues until you reach the green Farrwick near some water. Take it to the Riftwolf statues and defeat the enemies to unlock an Exquisite Chest.

This is where you can find the Farrwick (Image via HoYoverse)

Afterward, keep following the little green Farrwick until you reach the gate. You can interact with a small object with a yellowish-orange orb to open it. The little glowing thing in the distance is the Energy Block; pick it up.

Return to the Control Center

Keep following the little green thing (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact players must then continue to follow the Farrwick to its destination. Don't try and teleport out since it would just complicate this quest. You will see yet another Rune Mechanism to interact with near a locked gate.

It's an easy solution to remember (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is what you do:

Rotate the top level twice. Rotate the middle level once. Rotate the bottom level twice.

Basically, it's:

Square

W

Square

Genshin Impact players just have to keep following the Farrwick to progress through the As the Khvarena's Light Shows Nirodha quest. Two Ruin Guards will be reactivated, but they shouldn't be an issue for you.

Just interact with this object to gain access to the next room (Image via HoYoverse)

After you follow the Farrwick to its destination, you should notice that you can interact with another orb that opens the gate. Do so and walk through it to complete Return to the Control Center. The next step is to install the Energy Block, which is extremely easy to do since this As the Khvarena's Light Shows Nirodha quest marks the location right in front of Genshin Impact players.

Go to the Control Center where the relays may be found

Follow the quest navigation marker (Image via HoYoverse)

Keep following the quest navigation marker until you reach an area where another brief cutscene occurs. Genshin Impact players will then see a short tutorial for the next step of As the Khvarena's Light Shows Nirodha. Rotate the nearby device once to get more dialog and an indication of where to go next.

You will now have to investigate the door on the left side. Just go to the marked location to proceed with this step of As Khvarena's Light Shows Nirodha.

Connect the circuit

This step is fairly long for some Genshin Impact players (Image via HoYoverse)

Once you enter this room, head southwest. There is a Seelie nearby, so Genshin Impact players might as well follow it to get some minor treasure. Following it will also lead you to your next destination.

Pick this item up (Image via HoYoverse)

Once you reach the end of the cave, pick up the little green thing and take it back to the circuits.

On PC, you press "T" to drop it (Image via HoYoverse)

Drop the green item between the two devices, as shown above. The button prompt to do so is the same as the one you use to warp to Four-Leaf Sigils. You should notice it on the bottom right of your screen.

Now climb the northeast ladder. There is a Seelie nearby here, so follow it so you can get more treasure. Genshin Impact players just need to keep going up as much as they can until you reach the next green Farrwick they can pick up.

You can drop the green item here (Image via HoYoverse)

The general goal of this puzzle in As the Khvarena's Light Shows Nirodha is to keep putting the little green thing between the fading circuits. You now need to rotate all of the devices here to connect everything properly. Basically, turn everything to reach the spot marked on the map for you.

The gate part might trick some people (Image via HoYoverse)

Rotate the mechanism on the southwest side, as shown in the above image, in order to open the gate. Now enter the location you once couldn't access.

This might also trick some people in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

Rotating this device to it would point to the circuit. Now get out.

Rotate the previous device to point to the one you just interacted with (Image via HoYoverse)

Go back to the spot outside the gate and rotate the device so it connects to the area previously blocked by the doors. You should see the electrical current flowing properly, as pictured above.

A completed puzzle in As the Khvarena's Light Shows Nirodha (Image via HoYoverse)

Optional: You can rotate the first device that receives electricity to go north and then interact with the following machine to connect to another circuit. Another chest is inside.

Finishing up As the Khvarena's Light Shows Nirodha

The next parts of As the Khvarena's Light Shows Nirodha are straightforward since this Genshin Impact quest guides you on what to do next. Eventually, you will need to defeat some Ruin-based enemies.

Use the barriers Surash creates whenever it's convenient for you (Image via HoYoverse)

Interact with the Ruin Cannon once you're done with the enemy waves. Genshin Impact players need to blow up the yellow orb. Barriers sometimes surround it, so destroy the circular objects at the end of the triangular shield to be able to hit the main target again.

Just continue to follow the quest navigation markers to finish As the Khvarena's Light Shows Nirodha. Don't forget to open the Luxurious Chest along the way. Remember to use Sorush to use her Elemental Skill on the Great Song of Khvarena.

That's the end of this Genshin Impact quest guide. Players should now be done with As the Khvarena's Light Shows Nirodha.

