5 secret chests you may have missed in Genshin Impact 3.4

Genshin Impact 3.4 released a new region in Sumeru called the Desert of Hadramaveth with a ton of new challenges and chests, which are one of the primary sources of Primogems for any F2p fan. Some of these chests are out in the open but can be easily missed while exploring, while others are hidden inside ruins.

This article will feature five chests that Genshin Impact players may have missed in the new desert region. Note that some chests can only be claimed after completing the Dirge in Bilqis World Quest series.

Chest in Debris of Panjvahe and 3 other Desert of Hadramaveth chests Genshin Impact players might have missed

1) Hidden Time Trial Challenge and an Exquisite Chest inside the robot in Wounded Shin Valley

Complete the Genshin Impact Time Trial Challenge (Image via HoYoverse)

The first two chests on the list are two Exquisite Chests, one of which can be claimed after completing a hidden Time Trial Challenge inside the giant robot in Wounded Shin Valley. These chests can only be obtained after completing The Dirge in Bilqis World Quest in Genshin Impact.

Get inside the robot through its left arm. Once in, face up and look for a four-leaf sigil on the left side of the cockpit and use it to get up to the room with an energy battery and more locked rooms inside it. They can be opened using three energy blocks, one should be near the four-leaf sigil, the second on top of the cockpit, and the final one should be visible while standing over the cockpit.

After obtaining the blocks, go back and place them in front of the locked rooms. Inside one of the rooms will be a Time Trial Challenge.

Complete the Time Trial Challenge to get an Exquisite Chest (Image via HoYoverse)

Complete the challenge and return to the previous location to open the other locked door.

Defeat two Primal Constructs to obtain the chest (Image via HoYoverse)

Inside it, there is another Exquisite Ches. However, bringing a strong DPS unit is advised, as getting closer to the chest will spawn two Primal Constructs.

2) Exquisite Chest in Wadi Al-Majuj

Teleport to Wad Al-Majuj and move to the marked location (Image via HoYoverse)

Players can start by teleporting to Wadi Al-Majuj and move to the marked location on the map, where they will find an Anemo totem pole. Beware of the Wenut attack.

Get closer to the location to spawn the chest (Image via HoYoverse)

Activating the elemental pole will create a wind current and use it to get onto the invisible structure to walk on. Next, move a few steps north and then head left. An Exquisite Chest will spawn once the player gets closer to its location.

3) Pyro Torch puzzle in Wadi Al-Majuj

Teleport to Wadi Al-Majun and glide down to the Eremite camps (Image via HoYoverse)

The next chest on the list is also in Wadi Al-Majuj. Genshin Impact players can start by teleporting to the waypoint marked on the above map and then gliding down to the Eremite camps in the gaps of the canyon.

Light up the Pyro Torches to spawn a chest (Image via HoYoverse)

Below the Eremite Camps, two Pyro Torches can be seen attached to the walls. Due to the darkness and color schemes, it is pretty easy to miss them. It's time for fans to bring out their Amber to light up these torches, which will spawn a Common Chest.

4) Chest in Debris of Panjvahe

Get inside the gap to get a Common Chest (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact players will need Amber again to get a Common Chest. Teleport to the Debris of Panjvahe and move straight ahead to enter the temple ruins behind Primal Obelisk. Inside the temple, they can solve a puzzle that will spawn a chest and unlock the elevator.

Activate the elevator to move it down, and a small gap covered with vines will be visible on the wall. Burn it down using Amber or Yoimiya and get inside the gap to find a Common Chest inside a small room.

