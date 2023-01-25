Genshin Impact Mysterious Clipboard chest locations in Desert of Hadramaveth

The chests associated with Mysterious Clipboards #14 and #15 are now obtainable as of Genshin Impact 3.4. Both of them are located in the Desert of Hadramaveth. Travelers must complete The Dirge of Bilqis quest series up to The Temple Where Sand Flows Like Tears. That requirement is only for Mysterious Clipboard #14.

Number 15 doesn't require any quests to get to, but it does involve some tricky underground exploration. This Genshin Impact guide will show players how they can get the chests associated with both locations, starting with the fourteenth one first.

How to get the Mysterious Clipboard Chests #14 and #15 in Genshin Impact

The 14th Mysterious Clipboard chest location (Image via Genshin Impact Wiki, HoYoverse)

Before getting to the fourteenth chest's location, it's worth mentioning the quests you must have completed thus far to access it:

Lost in the Sands

An Introduction to Indoor Archaeology

The Secret of Al-Ahmar

Dreams Beneath the Searing Sand

Wisdom Has Built Her House, She Has Hewn Out Her Seven Pillars

The Temple Where Sand Flows Like Tears

Do note that the above list is the exact order for the quests since one must complete Golden Slumber before getting to The Dirge of Bilqis. Travelers who haven't started this quest series should know that it will take them a few hours to get through them all.

Assuming that you have done all that, simply head through the ruins in Safhe Shatranj and continue through the northwest path until you see a dead tree in the distance. The red circled area in the above image is where you can dig for this Common Chest.

Where is the chest for Mysterious Clipboard #15?

Investigate this thing to open an underground tunnel (Image via HoYoverse)

Note: Players who haven't unlocked the City of Deceased Domain can enter this underground section by entering its entrance up north near the giant machine's hand.

For starters, one should go southwest of the City of Deceased Domain until they see this pile of rocks like the one pictured above. Interact with it to open a giant hole in the ground. Enter it. Now make your way east through the tunnel and keep going through it until you reach another hole in the ground.

Genshin Impact players should go through that hole once more to see a path similar to the following image.

Keep traversing through this area (Image via HoYoverse)

Travelers should now see a river similar to the one shown in the Mysterious Clipboard #15 thumbnail. You are actually quite close to the digging location, so proceed straight ahead from this spot until you reach some Mint near the water. You can ignore the Hydro Slimes here without worry.

Dig in this spot to get a Common Chest (Image via HoYoverse)

Near the Mint, by the giant rock and shrub, is a spot where Genshin Impact players can dig. Do that to unlock a Common Chest, the final chest for the Mysterious Clipboard activity. Getting two Primogems and one Dendro Sigil per chest certainly adds up, especially for Travelers keen on maxing out their exploration in this region.

