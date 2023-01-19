How to unlock City of the Deceased Domain in Genshin Impact

Unlocking the City of the Deceased Domain in Genshin Impact essentially boils down to having a Pyro character and knowing the cave's entrance. This guide reveals everything about this Domain in an easy-to-follow manner. A picture of the cave's location is included below for the reader's convenience.

It is worth noting that the City of the Deceased can only be completed once for rewards. The main reasons to unlock it include having an extra teleport option and getting some free Primogems. There aren't any quest requirements to complete the steps in this guide.

Have a Pyro character on your Genshin Impact team to unlock the City of the Deceased Domain

The entrance to the cave used in this Genshin Impact guide (Image via HoYoverse)

The above map shows the exact location for entering the cave that leads to the underground City of the Deceased Domain. There aren't any requirements to get here, although the nearby Teleport Waypoint does make accessing this area quite convenient.

Go inside the tunnel to eventually see a cube mechanism. However, you cannot interact with it just yet. At this point, you must complete a simple torch puzzle.

All torch locations

The first two Torches in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

Note: You should put a Pyro character on your team, preferably one that can easily apply the element, like Amber.

If you go to the City of the Deceased Domain's location on the minimap, you should see two torches near a cube. Use a Pyro attack to light them up. There are just two more torches to activate nearby.

The third one to light up (Image via HoYoverse)

Down the cliff and to the west is another torch. Like with the previous two, use any Pyro attack to put it on fire. Only one remains now, and it can be seen nearly 180 degrees away from your current spot.

The final one (Image via HoYoverse)

Once you light this torch up, you need to head back to the City of the Deceased Domain to see that the red ring around the nearby cube is no longer there. Activate the mechanism to see a brief cutscene.

Don't forget to claim the nearby Common Chest (Image via HoYoverse)

You should have unlocked the City of the Deceased in Genshin Impact by now. Interact with it to obtain the ability to teleport here whenever you want. There is also a Common Chest near the cube mechanism, which gives you two Primogems, one Dendro Sigil, and some other free loot.

Completing this Domain will give you the following rewards:

40 Primogems

500 Adventure EXP

Five Dendro Sigils

One Legacy of the Desert High-Born

Two Guides to Praxis

Three Hero's Wits

Five Mystic Enhancement Ores

40,000 Mora

You can only get this loot once. You will have to defeat the following Genshin Impact enemies, all of which are at Level 91:

Electro Slime

Hydro Slime

Large Hydro Slime

Pyro Slime

Electro Hilichurl Shooter

Hilichurl Berserker

Blazing Axe Mitachurl

Floating Hydro Fungus

Whirling Electro Fungus

Stretchy Pyro Fungus

Stretchy Geo Fungus

Winged Dendroshroom

Grounded Geoshroom

Grounded Hydroshroom

That's everything that Genshin Impact players need to know about this location.

