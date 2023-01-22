Genshin Impact The Dirge of Bilqis quest series guide: Complete list of objectives and rewards

The Dirge of Bilqis is a long quest series in Genshin Impact full of numerous objectives and tasks. Travelers must complete Golden Slumber to unlock it. The series has another four quests for them to complete, which include the following:

Lost in the Sands An Introduction to Indoor Archaeology The Secret of Al-Ahmar Dreams Beneath the Searing Sand

Once those four are complete, then The Dirge of Bilqis series will be unlocked, meaning that Travelers can now do:

Wisdom Has Built Her House, She Has Hewn Out Her Seven Pillars

The Temple Where Sand Flows Like Tears

Dune-Entombed Fecundity: Part I

Dune-Entombed Fecundity: Part II

Dune-Entombed Fecundity: Part III

The Eternal Dream, Ever Lush

Completing them all should take players several hours.

Genshin Impact guide: The Dirge of Bilqis

Wisdom Has Built Her House, She Has Hewn Out Her Seven Pillars

Wisdom Has Built Her House, She Has Hewn Out Her Seven Pillars is the first quest in The Dirge of Bilqis to do. It essentially involves players:

Going to the Tanit Camps. Talking to Aderfi, Masseira, Yufen, and Babel. Assisting Yuften and Jeht. Returning to Yuften and delivering some goods to Aderfi. Speak to Jeht.

The process is pretty straightforward and shouldn't be an issue for most players. Those who complete this quest will get the following rewards:

30 Primogems

200 Adventure EXP

20 Sumeru Reputation EXP

20,000 Mora

Two Hero's Wits

The Temple Where Sand Flows Like Tears should now be unlocked.

The Temple Where Sand Flows Like Tears

This quest is where The Dirge of Bilqis starts to eat up a ton of time with several objectives. Your tasks here are essentially the following:

Go to Gurabad's outskirts. Activate several devices as you trek through the temple. Continue exploring the ruins. Talk to Jeht. Defeat the Primal Construct. Obtain the Jinni in the Magic Bottle. Leave the area and talk to the messenger. Go through the Pairidaeza Canyon, talk to some more NPCs, and defeat the Eremites. Investigate some Eremite camps. Return to Babel, Azariq, and Jeht.

The Jinni in the Magic Bottle is useful for exploring some parts of the Desert of Hadramaveth. However, you need to get some upgrades for it to reach more areas. Thankfully, completing more of The Dirge of Bilqis will give players four of the six levels in that gadget.

Genshin Impact players will get the following rewards for completing The Temple Where Sand Flows Like Tears:

50 Primogems

400 Adventure EXP

20 Sumeru Reputation EXP

40,000 Mora

Two Hero's Wits

Six Mystic Enhancement Ores

The next quest should now be unlocked for you to complete in Genshin Impact.

Dune-Entombed Fecundity: Part I

Travelers should expect the following objectives here:

Talk to Jeht, Azariq, and Babel. Go to the inner depths of the Eternal Oasis. Defeat the enemies there and enter Mt. Damavand. Explore the Eremite camp there and go further into Mt. Damavand. Interact with the mysterious mechanisms. Continue exploring the ruins Get the next upgrade for the Jinni in the Magic Bottle. Continue exploring the ruins and activate more mechanisms. Return to Jeht and her crew.

You will get the following for completing this part of The Dirge of Bilqis quest series:

50 Primogems

450 Adventure EXP

50,000 Mora

Five Hero's Wits

Four Mystic Enhancement Ores

Part II should now be available in Genshin Impact.

Dune-Entombed Fecundity: Part II

Dune-Entombed Fecundity: Part II is another long quest to do -

Go to the place Azariq told you to go to. Enter the machine wreckage and activate the giant machine's energy system. Activate the machine from the control cabin. Check the machine's condition and talk to Azariq. Restore power to the left arm and explore through the machine's arm. Activate the ancient mechanism. Go to Mt. Damavand and explore for a while. Get the third level for the Jinni in the Magic Bottle. Continue exploring. Defeat two Primal Constructs, five Electro Fungi, and two Grounded Geoshrooms. Leave and talk to Jekt. Return to the surface.

These are the rewards for Dune-Entombed Fecundity: Part II for Genshin Impact players to obtain:

50 Primogems

450 Adventure EXP

50,000 Mora

Five Hero's Wits

Four Mystic Enhancement Ores

There are only two quests left for Genshin Impact players to complete in The Dirge of Bilqis series.

Dune-Entombed Fecundity: Part III

Dune-Entombed Fecundity: Part III is the penultimate quest in The Dirge of Bilqis series in Genshin Impact. Here is what you do in it:

Go to the pilot cabin to drive the ancient machine. Check on the machine's condition. Destroy three rocks. Leave and defeat Azariq. Escape and burn the machine. Defeat Aderfi and the Fatui. Check what those enemies dropped and return to the machine. Explore the tunnel for several objectives. Get the fourth level of the Jinni in the Magic Bottle. Defeat two Primal Constructs, one Consecrated Flying Serpent, and two Flying Serpents. Defeat Ferigees near the Crystal Goblet. Activate the elevator and try to reach the Eternal Oasis.

Here are the rewards for completing Dune-Entombed Fecundity: Part III -

50 Primogems

400 Adventure EXP

20 Sumeru Reputation EXP

50,000 Mora

Three Hero's Wits

Six Mystic Enhancement Ores

Only one quest remains in The Dirge of Bilqis series in Genshin Impact.

The Eternal Dream, Ever Lush

Thankfully, the final quest of Genshin Impact's The Dirge of Bilqis series is pretty easy, as you have to do the following:

Leave the cave and go to the Goddess of Flowers. Collect another Liloupar's Fragment and talk to Liloupar. Talk to Jeht and leave Paridaeza. Talk to Jeht again. Go back to Babel.

Your rewards for doing The Eternal Dream, Ever Lush include these items:

20 Primogems

150 Adventure EXP

20 Sumeru Reputation EXP

25,000 Mora

Genshin Impact players can now unlock Rejoice With Me, for What Was Lost is Now Found, and other quests outside this The Dirge of Bilqis series.

Here is a list of all the rewards you would have received by completing all six quests in The Dirge of Bilqis in total:

Jinni in the Magic Bottle Level 4

250 Primogems

2,050 Adventure EXP

80 Sumeru Reputation EXP

235,000 Mora

17 Hero's Wits

20 Mystic Enhancement Ores

That's the end of this Genshin Impact guide.

