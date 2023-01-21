Apocalypse Lost Genshin Impact quest guide: How to unlock, Chess piece activation device locations, and steps

Apocalypse Lost is a Genshin Impact quest series that requires players to do a ton of things in order to unlock it. Travelers must find five chess pieces to get started. However, before they obtain all five of these items, they have to go through The Falcon's Hunt, which requires the following quest series:

Golden Slumber

The Dirge of Bilqis

It will take players several hours just to get everything done if they haven't even started Golden Slumber. That said, just completing the quests isn't enough to get started with Apocalypse Lost. Travelers still need to open five Exquisite Chests that are available while doing The Dirge of Bilqis and The Falcon's Hunt.

Note: Apocalypse Lost only has one quest in its series: Memories of Gurabad.

How to unlock Apocalypse Lost in Genshin Impact: Quest requirements and the five chess pieces

The five chess pieces (Image via HoYoverse)

Four of the five chess pieces can be obtained while you do the Dirge of Biqis quest series, whereas the fifth one can be acquired after you complete The Falcon's Hunt. Here's how you can get all pieces:

King Deshret's Pillar: Enter the underground area in The Temple Where Sand Flows Like Tears, and you will find it underneath a tree.

Enter the underground area in The Temple Where Sand Flows Like Tears, and you will find it underneath a tree. Border Fort: The chest for it spawns in front of you before the 'Head to the depths of the mountain' portion of Dune-Entombed Fecundity: Part I.

The chest for it spawns in front of you before the 'Head to the depths of the mountain' portion of Dune-Entombed Fecundity: Part I. Soulferry: There is an exquisite chest you will see during the 'Proceed deeper' portion of Dune-Entombed Fecundity: Part II. It's near the yellow circle marker.

There is an exquisite chest you will see during the 'Proceed deeper' portion of Dune-Entombed Fecundity: Part II. It's near the yellow circle marker. Khaj-Nisut: Automatically collected during Dune-Entombed Fecundity: Part III.

Automatically collected during Dune-Entombed Fecundity: Part III. Temple of Gurabad: Automatically collected during The Falcon's Hunt.

King Deshret's Pillar is the hardest one to get in Genshin Impact since it's not the most intuitive to see compared to the remaining four. That's why the following image should simplify things for you.

This is where the King Deshret's Pillar is (Image via Lensky, Teyvat Interactive Map)

Once you get all five chess pieces, you must place them at Safhe Shatranj. You will uncover that place just by completing The Dirge of Bilqis quest chain. The following image should serve as a good refresher.

Starting Apocalypse Lost in Genshin Impact

Your next destination (Image via HoYoverse)

This step is straightforward as you just need to approach the shining blue tiles and interact with them to place the chess pieces down. There's no need to guess where each item goes since the game simply asks you if you wish to put it in or not.

After you place all five items in their rightful slots, a brief cutscene will play. Defeat the enemies that spawn, and yet another scene will play with Liloupar. Apocalypse Lost will officially begin at this point, although there isn't much left to do in it.

The rest of Memories of Gurabad has everything marked on the map for you to follow. Trigger the Chess Piece to teleport to the next part of the quest. Afterward, defeat the Primal Construct nearby, obtain Liloupar's fragment, and go through another cutscene to finish up.

