All 13 Mysterious Clipboard locations in Sumeru in Genshin Impact

There are two ways to access the new World Quests that have been added to Genshin Impact since the introduction of Sumeru's desert region. The first method is interacting with an NPC character with a blue exclamation point, and the second is by taking specific actions.

The Mysterious Clipboard quests fall into the second category, where players interact with a mailbox in Vanarana and get a photo to initiate the World Quest. More photos have been added to the quest with the most recent Sumeru desert patch. These locations will help players discover secret treasure chests in the desert.

Genshin Impact: All 13 locations for Mysterious Clipboard World Quest

Location 1: Statue of the Seven in Vanarana

Dig the treasure chest in front of the statue (Image via HoYoverse)

The first location of the Mysterious Clipboard quest in Genshin Impact is in front of the Statue of the Seven in the real state of the Vanarana sub-region. If players dig into the ground in the dream state, no chest will appear.

Location 2: Varuna Contraption in Apam Woods

Dig the treasure near the tree bark (Image via HoYoverse)

The second treasure chest is beside the Varuna Contraption in Apam Woods. Teleport to waypoints in Apam Woods and head southeast using the Four-Leaf Sigils until they see the tree bark in the image above.

Location 3: Varuna Contraption underground of Apam Woods

The treasure chest is buried near the mushroom (Image via HoYoverse)

The third spot is in Apam Woods as well. However, it's down in the underground cave. Genshin Impact players can teleport to the waypoint close to the Coordinates of Sun and Rain Domain and move towards the mushrooms in the southeast.

Location 4: Aranara house in Mawtiyima Forest

Treasure chest beside the stool (Image via HoYoverse)

Glide west in the direction of a small cottage after teleporting to the waypoint southwest of Mawtiyima Forest in Genshin Impact. Near the stool on the cliff's edge, there will be a Dig option.

Location 5: Inside a cave in Gandharva Ville

Treasure chest under the house (Image via HoYoverse)

The fifth location is inside a cave north of the Statue of the Seven in Gandharva Ville. Upon entering the cave, follow the route until you see a small house in the middle. The treasure chest is right under the house.

Location 6: Near Crystalflies in Mawtiyima Forest

Dig option near the crystalflies (Image via HoYoverse)

Glide east from the waypoint northwest of Mawtiyima Forest until you reach a spot where crystalflies gather at the bottom.

Location 7: In a cave near Vimara Village

Treasure chest beside the bouncy mushroom (Image via HoYoverse)

The seventh location of the Mysterious Clipboard is in a small cave north of the Statue of the Seven in Devantaka Mountain. Go near a bouncy mushroom, and the treasure chest is right beside it.

Location 8: Besides the lantern in Devantaka Mountain

Treasure chest near the lantern (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the waypoint southwest of Devantaka Mountain. Go west to the fireplace in front of a door that resembles a triangle. The Dig option is near a crooked lantern buried under rubble.

Location 9: Underground cave in Vanarana

The ninth location will lead to a treasure trove (Image via HoYoverse)

The ninth spot is hidden behind a Claustroflora puzzle and can be completed using the Vintage Lyre. Teleport to Vanarana's southeast waypoint and head north until they see a Claustroflora.

Location 10: The Chasm - The Underground Mine

The tenth location is in the Underground Mine of The Chasm in Liyue, where Genshin Impact players complete a monument puzzle to gain a Shriveled Seed.

Location 11: Statue of the Seven in Aaru Village

Use Anemo to reveal a dig option for a treasure chest (Image via HoYoverse)

Starting at the 11th spot, Genshin Impact players must have access to the Sumeru Desert. Teleport to the Statue of the Seven in Aaru Village and look for a glowing area on the right side of the road going to the village, as depicted in the image above. Use Anemo attacks to remove the sand and uncover the treasure chest, which is buried underneath.

Location 12: North of Sobek Oasis

The twelfth spot for a treasure chest (Image via HoYoverse)

The twelfth location for Genshin Impact's Mysterious Clipboard is north of the waypoint in Sobek Oasis. Similar to the previous one, Travelers need to use the Anemo attack to reveal the treasure chest under the sand.

Location 13: Near a Ruin northeast of Sobek Oasis

Buried treasure chest in front of the ruin (Image via HoYoverse)

The last location for this World Quest is near the ruins northeast of Sobek Oasis. Teleport to the waypoint east of Sobek Oasis and head northwest to the ruins until they see a glowing spot under the sand. Use the Anemo attack to gain the last treasure chest.

There will also be two other paintings for the Mysterious Clipboard quest, but players can't access these locations in the current version of Genshin Impact.

