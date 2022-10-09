How to get to the top of Mausoleum of King Deshret in Genshin Impact

The Mausoleum of King Deshret is the center of attention in the Genshin Impact Sumeru Desert, with its massive pyramid and structure. Reaching the top of the mausoleum is the desire of any explorer wishing to 100% their exploration in the desert.

Unfortunately, the top of the Mausoleum of King Deshret is locked behind a quest with a complicated puzzle. The result is worth it, as players can get a Luxurious Chest at the top by completing yet another puzzle. This article will guide players to reach the top of the Mausoleum of King Deshret in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: How to reach the top of King Deshret's Mausoleum in the Sumeru Desert

Start the Dual Evidence quest in Aaru Village (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact players need to start the Dual Evidence quest before they can access the deeper part of the Mausoleum of King Deshret. Upon completing the previous quest, 'Golden Dream,' wait for the next daily reset and teleport to the Statue of the Seven in Aaru Village to start the quest.

Three places that players must go and complete the puzzle (Image via HoYoverse)

From there, keep following the navigation until you reach 'Duat Hall,' the entrance to King Deshret's Mausoleum. A conversation with Paimon will begin, and players will need to complete puzzles in three locations before they can enter the middle part of the King's Deshret Mausoleum.

Each location features the same type of puzzle, which leads Primal Embers to their torches. The following are the mentioned places that players can select from their Scarlet Sand Slate so it will guide them to the location:

Place of Rebirth Place of Breath Place of Swallowing

Lead Primal Embers to their Primal Torches (Image via HoYoverse)

Once all three puzzles are done, follow the quest navigation, and Genshin Impact players will reach the middle floor of King Deshret's Mausoleum. Here, Travelers still need to light three Primal Torches by following their respective Primal Embers.

While leading Embers, Primal Constructs will appear during the task. Gamers can choose to ignore them and continue following Ember or defeat them. Then, interact with the small pyramid in the middle to reach 'Aaru's Shut,' the top floor of the Mausoleum of King Deshret.

Aaru's Shut, the top floor of King Deshret's Mausoleum (Image via HoYoverse)

The top floor only has two treasure chests. One is the Precious Chest that Genshin Impact players need to claim to complete the Dual Evidence quest, and the other is a Luxurious Chest by completing the Everlight Puzzle. Travelers can check out the article here for a guide on how to complete the said puzzle.

Go to the highest floor again by entering the Great Hall of Truth (Image via HoYoverse)

Once the Dual Evidence quest is complete, gamers can return to Aaru's Shut by going to the Great Hall of Truth and through the blue door, as seen in the image above. This time, however, there will be no middle floor, and they will instantly be transported to the highest floor without completing any puzzle.

Aside from getting the Luxurious Chest on top of the Mausoleum, players will also need to jump down from the pyramid to get a Dendroculus in the middle of the structure.

