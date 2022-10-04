Genshin Impact Mausoleum of King Deshret puzzle guide: Get Luxurious Chest at the top

The Mausoleum of King Deshret is one of the main attractions in the Genshin Impact Sumeru Desert. Tons of hidden chests are placed within the vicinity, and players may need to complete certain puzzles in order to obtain them.

At the top of King Deshret's Mausoleum, there is a hidden Luxurious Chest that is sealed behind Everlight Cell puzzles. This article will show you how to complete the puzzle and get the Luxurious Chest in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: Everlight Puzzles in King Deshret's Mausoleum for Luxurious Chest

Teleport to the selected waypoint and head north (Image via HoYoverse)

The first step for you to find the Luxurious Chest in Genshin Impact is to teleport to an underground waypoint south of King Deshret's Mausoleum and head north into the Great Hall of Truths. Once you have teleported to Aaru's Shut from the giant blue mechanism, the puzzle will begin.

Flip the sandglass to spawn Four-Leaf Clovers (Image via HoYoverse)

There will be multiple sandglasses in the area, and Travelers can flip them to spawn Four-Leaf Clovers in the arena so they can travel faster. This method is important because you need to move quickly when interacting with all the Everlight Cells.

Interact with 3 Everlight Cells to move them upward (Image via Hoyoverse)

As a next step, you will need to move the cells from three Everlight Cells so they can move upwards to fire Primal Beams to the receiver. The Everlight Cell in the image above is south of the mini-map, and there will be two other cells in the north and east area of the Genshin Impact map.

You can then use the Four-Leaf Clovers to teleport and reach each of the cells faster. Remember that the clovers will disappear after a duration and you can flip the sandglasses to spawn the clover again.

Rotate the Everlight Cell at the highest platform two times (Image via HoYoverse)

Once all three Everlight Cells have moved upwards and aim the beam at the receiver, use the Four-Leaf Clover to reach the highest platform in the middle of the arena. There will be another Everlight Cell here and you will need to interact with it twice to rotate it in the right direction.

Step on the unique platform to make it disappear (Image via HoYoverse)

Then, step on the Illusory Keystone platform and wait for a few seconds until it disappears. This will allow the Everlight Cell to fire the beam at the receiver. A total of four Illusory Keystones can be seen in front of the Anubis dog statues on each side of the arena.

Rotate the cell twice to complete the puzzle (Image via HoYoverse)

Lastly, teleport to the middle platform using Four-Leaf Clover and rotate the Everlight Cell twice to aim the elemental beam in the correct direction. A Luxurious Chest will spawn at the receiver and you can then claim the rewards.

The puzzle itself is not that difficult and players can take advantage of the Four-Leaf Clovers to move around the platform quickly. While there is no secret achievement in completing the Genshin Impact Everlight Cell puzzle, you still gain 10 Primogems from the Luxurious Chest.

