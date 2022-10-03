Genshin Impact Fecund Blessings (Day 2): All gift locations in Mondstadt

Genshin Impact's Of Ballads and Brew event has entered Day 2, unlocking new challenges for all events. The Fecund Blessing event has also unveiled its second challenge, "The Feast in Full Swing."
The latest challenge will bring new clues to find the Fecund Hampers. Finding these hampers will reward players with various handsome rewards, including Mora, Mystic Enhancement Ores, New Furnishings, and more.
Like the first challenge, "When the Music Stops," players will have to find eight hampers hidden across Mondstadt. Here is everything players need to know to collect all eight hampers in the Fecund Blessing Day 2 challenge.
Genshin Impact: All 8 gift locations in Fecund Blessing Day 2 Challenge
Genshin Impact's latest festival has unlocked all the new challenges for all the events. Fecund Blessing's second challenge, "The Feast in Full Swing," continues to share eight clues that players must decipher to find all eight gift locations or hampers across Mondstadt.
Below is a list of all the locations where fans can find the eight Fecund Hampers.
Fecund Hamper 1: Behind Souvenir Shop
The first hamper can be found behind Marjorie's souvenir shop in Mondstadt City, as shown in the picture above. Go to Marjorie to find a small gap between the buildings and enter the gap to find the gift.
Rewards:
- Mystic Enhancement Ore x 2
- Mora x 20000
- Shop Component - Orderly Queue
Fecund Hamper 2: Hotel near the Teleport Waypoint
The picture above shows the location of the second hamper after deciphering the clue. Teleport to the waypoint near the crafting table and head northwest towards the stairs. The chest location should prompt on the HUD and also on the mini-map.
Rewards:
- Mystic Enhancement Ore x 2
- Mora x 20000
- Shop Component - Visible Flavor
Fecund Hamper 3: Top of Windmill
Teleport to the Knights of Favonius waypoint and head southeast towards the location shown in the picture above. Players must climb the windmill to find the third hamper at the top.
Rewards:
- Mystic Enhancement Ore x 2
- Mora x 20000
- Shop Component - Cider Lake Blue
Fecund Hamper 4: Near Cider Lake
Clues indicate that the fourth hamper is located near Cider Lake, where players feed the duck during Timmie's daily commission. The exact location can be seen in the picture above.
Rewards:
- Wheat x 3
- Mora x 20000
Fecund Hamper 5: Reputation Board
Head towards Mondstadt's reputation board to find the hamper on top of a cart near the city gates.
Rewards:
- Mystic Enhancement Ore x 2
- Mora x 20000
Fecund Hamper 6: Lisa's Library
Players will have to enter the Knights of Favonius headquarters to find the hamper. The sixth hamper is located inside the library.
Rewards:
- Vajrada Amethyst Fragment x 2
- Mora x 20000
Fecund Hamper 7: Starfell Lake
The seventh hamper can be found near Starfell Lake. Teleport to the Statue of Seven shown in the picture above and head southwest. The gift can be found near a battered cart.
Rewards:
- Agnidus Agate Fragment x 2
- Mora x 20000
- Landscape Accessory: Surprise Gift
Fecund Hamper 8: Whispering Woods
Players can find the last hamper in a small shoal in Whispering Woods. Collecting the last hamper will reward players with two Agnidus Agate Fragments, 20000 Mora, and the "Storefront Furnishing: Please, Enjoy Your Meal" shop component.