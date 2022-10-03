Genshin Impact Fecund Blessings (Day 2): All gift locations in Mondstadt

Genshin Impact's Of Ballads and Brew event has entered Day 2, unlocking new challenges for all events. The Fecund Blessing event has also unveiled its second challenge, "The Feast in Full Swing."

The latest challenge will bring new clues to find the Fecund Hampers. Finding these hampers will reward players with various handsome rewards, including Mora, Mystic Enhancement Ores, New Furnishings, and more.

Like the first challenge, "When the Music Stops," players will have to find eight hampers hidden across Mondstadt. Here is everything players need to know to collect all eight hampers in the Fecund Blessing Day 2 challenge.

Genshin Impact: All 8 gift locations in Fecund Blessing Day 2 Challenge

Genshin Impact's latest festival has unlocked all the new challenges for all the events. Fecund Blessing's second challenge, "The Feast in Full Swing," continues to share eight clues that players must decipher to find all eight gift locations or hampers across Mondstadt.

Below is a list of all the locations where fans can find the eight Fecund Hampers.

Fecund Hamper 1: Behind Souvenir Shop

Location of the first hamper (Image via Genshin Impact)

The first hamper can be found behind Marjorie's souvenir shop in Mondstadt City, as shown in the picture above. Go to Marjorie to find a small gap between the buildings and enter the gap to find the gift.

Rewards:

Mystic Enhancement Ore x 2

Mora x 20000

Shop Component - Orderly Queue

Fecund Hamper 2: Hotel near the Teleport Waypoint

Location of the second hamper (Image via Genshin Impact)

The picture above shows the location of the second hamper after deciphering the clue. Teleport to the waypoint near the crafting table and head northwest towards the stairs. The chest location should prompt on the HUD and also on the mini-map.

Rewards:

Mystic Enhancement Ore x 2

Mora x 20000

Shop Component - Visible Flavor

Fecund Hamper 3: Top of Windmill

Location of the third hamper (Image via Genshin Impact)

Teleport to the Knights of Favonius waypoint and head southeast towards the location shown in the picture above. Players must climb the windmill to find the third hamper at the top.

Rewards:

Mystic Enhancement Ore x 2

Mora x 20000

Shop Component - Cider Lake Blue

Fecund Hamper 4: Near Cider Lake

Location of the fourth hamper (Image via Genshin Impact)

Clues indicate that the fourth hamper is located near Cider Lake, where players feed the duck during Timmie's daily commission. The exact location can be seen in the picture above.

Rewards:

Wheat x 3

Mora x 20000

Fecund Hamper 5: Reputation Board

Location of the fifth hamper (Image via Genshin Impact)

Head towards Mondstadt's reputation board to find the hamper on top of a cart near the city gates.

Rewards:

Mystic Enhancement Ore x 2

Mora x 20000

Fecund Hamper 6: Lisa's Library

Location of the sixth hamper (Image via Genshin Impact)

Players will have to enter the Knights of Favonius headquarters to find the hamper. The sixth hamper is located inside the library.

Rewards:

Vajrada Amethyst Fragment x 2

Mora x 20000

Fecund Hamper 7: Starfell Lake

Location of the seventh hamper (Image via HoYoverse)

The seventh hamper can be found near Starfell Lake. Teleport to the Statue of Seven shown in the picture above and head southwest. The gift can be found near a battered cart.

Rewards:

Agnidus Agate Fragment x 2

Mora x 20000

Landscape Accessory: Surprise Gift

Fecund Hamper 8: Whispering Woods

Location of the eighth hamper (Image via HoYoverse)

Players can find the last hamper in a small shoal in Whispering Woods. Collecting the last hamper will reward players with two Agnidus Agate Fragments, 20000 Mora, and the "Storefront Furnishing: Please, Enjoy Your Meal" shop component.

