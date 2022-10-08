What is the password to operate the device and enter Thutmose's secret base in Genshin Impact?

The new desert region of Genshin Impact 3.1 is keeping everyone busy with a variety of World Quests. Along with the freedom to discover the sands on both the upper and lower levels, HoYoverse has made World Quests more mysterious and hidden.

The World Quest in question is called Hidden Mercenaries. To gain access to it, however, you will need to complete Dual Evidence, which will be unlocked after you finish Golden Slumber.

A lot of prerequisites must be met before one can get the password needed in Hidden Mercenaries.

Hidden Mercenaries World Quest, prerequisites, and the password to unlock Thutmose's secret base in Genshin Impact

1) Prerequisites

Start of the Old Notes and New Friends (Image via Genshin Impact)

To unlock the Hidden Mercenaries World Quest, you will need to go over two additional objectives beforehand. This includes the Golden Slumber and Dual Evidence World Quests. The former can be initiated from the Aaru Village, while the latter can be started from the Statue of the Seven near the village.

Keep in mind that Golden Slumber needs to be completed to unlock Dual Evidence. Both of these World Quests are some of the lengthiest in this update, so take your time exploring all the puzzles to finish them.

Genshin Impact Soheil location in the Aaru village (Image via HoYoverse)

Once you're done with all the questlines, go back to the Aaru village and talk to Soheil. His exact location is provided in the image above.

Each sequel to the aforementioned World Quests will become available after prerequisite completion, followed by a daily reset.

2) Hidden Mercenaries

Once you speak to Soheil after completing Dual Evidence, three additional questlines will be unlocked, which include:

Invisible Barrier

Hidden Mercenaries

Desert's Remembrance

Location to the Hidden Mercenaries World Quest (Image via Genshin Impact)

Your focus should be Hidden Mercenaries, which will ask you to "Go near the Lamb-devourer rock." Head to the location (as shown in the image above) to continue the quest.

Upon arriving at the location, the quest objective will be changed to "Enter Thutmose's secret base." To do this, you will need to interact with the device in front of the huge door, which will require a specific password.

3) How to recover the password

Enemy to follow for the password (Image via Genshin Impact)

Once you're at the location, approach the roaming enemies. However, keep in mind not to kill or alert one specific mob. A female Eremite with a spark on top of her head will eventually lead you to the password if you follow her quietly for long enough.

However, if you happen to kill her by mistake, teleport to a different location, log out from the game, and log in again. The mob should now respawn.

The password to the huge door (Image via Genshin Impact)

Once you have followed the Eremite for a while, a dialogue will appear on the bottom part of your screen, which will say:

"Wait, it was Parvezravan. That's right. The password's Marg bar parvezravan..."

Go back to the device located at the front door and select the option "Marg Bar Parvezravan." This will be your password, which will open a huge door and complete a checkpoint called "What's the Password?".

