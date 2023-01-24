Genshin Impact 3.4 has added a new device called Jinni in the Magic Bottle - Liloupar, and it can only be acquired by completing the new World Quests in the Desert of Hadramaveth. The new item is similar to Vintage Lyre from the Aranara series. Jinni in the Magic Bottle can also be upgraded by completing various quests to unlock its powers and be used for various purposes.

This guide will focus on helping the Travelers how to level up Jinni in the Magic Bottle to obtain all its full abilities and make exploration easier in Genshin Impact.

Level up Jinni in the Magic Bottle - Liloupar to unlock its powers in Genshin Impact 3.4

Jinni in the Magic Bottle is a newly added device in Genshin Impact v3.4 that can be used for various purposes in the new desert region of Sumeru. It can only be acquired by completing The Dirge of Bliqis World Quest in the Desert of Hadramaveth. Please note that you can only begin this quest chain after finishing the Golden Slumber series in Genshin Impact, which includes the following:

Lost in the Sands

An Introduction to Indoor Archaeology

The Secret of Al-Ahmar

Dreams Beneath the Searing Sand

Once you have finished the Golden Slumber, you can interact with Katheryne in Sumeru's Adventure Guild office to trigger The Dirge of Bilqis and obtain the Jinni. Its abilities can be unlocked by completing the desert's quest series.

Here is a list of all the abilities and quests you need to complete to upgrade Jinni in the Magic Bottle:

1) Level 1 - After obtaining Jinni in The Temple Where Sand Flows

You can obtain Jinni at level 1 by finishing 'The Temple Where Sand Flows Like Tears' in Genshin Impact. It will improve your visibility inside the sandstorm and predict any oncoming storm.

2) Level 2 - After completing Part I of Dune-Entombed Fecundity

Small Atmospheric Vortex (Image via HoYoverse)

After completing the 'Dune-Entombed Fecundity: Part I,' you will unlock a new ability called Jinni's Might Level 1, which can dispel any small Atmospheric Vortex using some energy of Jinni's Might. It is used similarly to the Lumenstone Adjuvant in the Underground Chasm.

3) Level 3 - After completing Part II of Dune-Entombed Fecundity

Jinn Shrines (Image via HoYoverse)

Completing 'Dune-Entombed Fecundity: Part II' will unlock another helpful ability that will mark the locations of all Jinn Shrines on the map in Genshin Impact. These shrines can recharge Jinni's Might when you go near them.

4) Level 4 - After completing Part III of Dune-Entombed Fecundity

This is the final part of Genshin Impact's Dune-Entombed Fecundity quest. Completing this will not unlock any new abilities; however, it will significantly improve your visibility within the sandstorm.

5) Level 5 - After completing The Eternal Dream, Ever Lush

Interact with Jinn Branches to halt or summon sandstorms (Image via HoYoverse)

'The Eternal Dream, Ever Lush' is the final quest in The Dirge of Bilqis series, and completing it will unlock a new ability. You can interact with Jinn Branches in Jinn Shrines to halt or summon sandstorms in the desert.

6) Level 6 - After completing the Day 2 quest of The Falcon's Hunt

Giant Atmospheric Vortex (Image via HoYoverse)

'The Falcon's Hunt' is a time-gated quest, and to upgrade Jinni to level 6, you will need to wait until Day 2 of this quest in Genshin Impact. Upgrading Jinni will also level up Jinni's Might to level 3, which will now be able to dispel larger Atmospheric Vortexes.

7) Level 7 - After obtaining Liloupar's fragment on Day 2 of Memories of Gurabad

The final ability of Jinni in the Magic Bottle (Image via HoYoverse)

At the end of the 'Memories of Gurabad' quest, Liloupar will leave the Traveler's side. However, the powers of Jinn will remain. Along with the abilities mentioned above, you can decipher some mysterious texts in Genshin Impact.

Poll : 0 votes