Door to Khaenri'ah location in Genshin Impact: Hidden achievement and references

The Gate of Zulqarnain is often seen as a Door to Khaenri'ah in Genshin Impact. However, some players have no idea how to reach this area or what it's used for in Version 3.6. If you go near the Viewpoint in this location, you will receive an achievement titled "...Abandon All Hope, Ye Who Enter Here." That name is obviously a reference to Dante Alighieri's Inferno, the first part of his iconic Divine Comedy.

This achievement is worth five Primogems in Genshin Impact. Players cannot currently open the doors to reach Khaenri'ah. Travelers who wish to access this interesting location must complete the Khvarena of Good and Evil World Quest series up to the point where they can access the final elevator to reach the underground area.

How to get a hidden achievement tied to the Door to Khaenri'ah in Genshin Impact

The Khvarena of Good and Evil series includes the following quests that Genshin Impact players must do:

The Splendorous Sky That Day Asipattravana Itihasa Awakening's Real Sound As the Khvarena's Light Shows As the Khvarena's Light Shows: Samudaya As the Khvarena's Light Shows: Dukkha As the Khvarena's Light Shows: Nirodha The Hymn of Tir Yazad (Part 1) The Hymn of Tir Yazad (Part 2)

There are plenty of Primogems and other minor rewards to unlock along the way, so it's not as if Travelers are only doing this for a single hidden achievement. Once you've beaten these quests, use the Teleport Waypoint that's underground in Tunigi Hollow. Head down the elevator that is southeast of that Teleport Waypoint.

Keep going down and activate the nearby switch to open the eastern door. Go through the east path until you finally see a Viewpoint you can approach.

Genshin Impact players should eventually be at Hangeh Afrasiyab. Keep going east until you get very close to the Viewpoint to unlock the hidden achievement, "...Abandon All Hope, Ye Who Enter Here." There is also a Luxury Chest hidden near the Door to Khaenri'ah.

This video shows an exploit with Sorush. Genshin Impact players can reach the other side with the Door to Khaenri'ah, should they lack a character with good mobility. The bug involves moving Sorush to the other side and disconnecting the internet before reconnecting it.

The sand and gray crystal near the Door to Khaenri'ah obscure this Luxury Chest somewhat.

Abandon All Hope, Ye Who Enter Here reference

There are actually a few variations of this phrase. The one Genshin Impact uses for the hidden achievement is:

"Abandon All Hope, Ye Who Enter Here"

However, some players might know it as:

"Abandon hope, all ye who enter here"

It's an inscription found in the gates of Hell within Dante's Inferno. It was initially written as:

"Lasciate ogne speranza, voi ch'intrate"

The Door to Khaenri'ah leading to someplace similar to Hell would be logical given the disaster associated with the nation. Travelers won't find out until a future update explores the region or this entrance. Until then, enjoy the easy hidden achievement and Primogems.

