5 hidden achievements to get in Genshin Impact 3.6 patch

The Genshin Impact 3.6 patch has arrived with new content and challenges for players to uncover, including hidden achievements. These achievements are tucked away in Tevyat, requiring players to explore, complete quests, and interact uniquely with the environment. From solving puzzles to uniquely defeating new bosses, these achievements offer additional goals for players to strive towards and earn free Primogems.

In this guide, we will unveil five hidden achievements in Genshin Impact 3.6, providing tips and strategies to unlock them and add them to your achievement collection.

"The Mystery is Solved" and 4 other hidden achievements to unlock in Genshin Impact patch 3.6 update

1) Beneath the Fog

Cleanse this new sub-area (Image via HoYoverse)

Players will need Sorush's powers to unlock this hidden achievement in Genshin Impact. To obtain Sorush, players must complete the Khvarena Good and Evil quest series to the point where they obtain Sorush.

Head to Asipattravana Swamp, a sub-area in the new region covered with purple mist. Use Sorush and the power of Nirodha Fruit to dispel all the purple mists.

2) "Seven Dish Dance."

Location of all three Kory drum challenges (Image via HoYoverse)

Go to these marked locations in the northeast part of Vourukasha Oasis to find three Kory drum puzzles. The drum score needed for the puzzle will be written on the wall in front of the drums. Each Kory drum puzzle will spawn a jumping mushroom trial challenge. Genshin Impact players need to jump on them in the same order shown in the drum score.

Completing the drum and trial challenges will reward players with an exquisite treasure chest. Completing all three challenges will unlock this hidden achievement, spawning a Luxurious chest.

3) The Sea of Fertility

Find the Sunyata flower fields at these locations (Image via HoYoverse)

Players can find three patches of Sunyata flowers around Vourukasha Oasis in Genshin Impact. Use Sorush to bloom these flowers and change the in-game time to night. During the nighttime, Amrita Mayflies will appear near these patches. Shoot them with bow characters to immobilize them. Grab them with Sorush and revitalize the Sunyata flowers with them.

Blooming patches will spawn an Exquisite chest, and revitalizing them will generate a Precious chest. Once all three patches are revitalized, talk to Pari Sefana at the exclamation mark to unlock this secret achievement.

4) The Brave Shall Not Falter

Find this world quest near Tunigi Hollow (Image via HoYoverse)

Players will find a strange pair called Jarjar near the location shown in the picture above. Interact with Pari to initiate the Lightcall Resonance World Quest in Genshin Impact. During this quest, clear all four challenges created by Jarjar to unlock this hidden achievement.

This quest will not appear until players complete the Khvarena Good and Evil questline.

5) "This Mystery Is Solved!"

Complete the world quest Monumental Study (Image via HoYoverse)

Complete the Monumental Study World Quest to unlock this hidden achievement. Players can trigger this world quest by interacting with Sosi in Temir Mountains' camps.

During the Genshin Impact quest, all players must do is investigate some Fatui camps and look for lost monuments with Sorush's help.

