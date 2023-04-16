Search for Lost Monument Fragments: Genshin Impact guide with all 4 locations

Genshin Impact has a quest known as Monumental Study, where players must find four Lost Monument Fragments. Technically, they're called Khvarena Inscription Fragments. Regardless of the name you wish to use, finding them can be a pain for some players. This Genshin Impact guide will simplify everything with pictures and descriptions of how you can find these items.

If you try to use the Navigation feature with Monumental Study, you will merely get told, "Open the Quest Menu to view details about Sosi's Commission." That is sadly useless, but the following visual guide should help make everything much clearer by comparison.

Where to find all four Lost Monument Fragments in Genshin Impact?

A map of all locations where you will find these items (Image via HoYoverse)

Note: You must equip Sorush as a Gadget and use her to find the Lost Monument Fragments.

One big reason why some players cannot find the Lost Monument Fragments in Genshin Impact is that only Sorush can find and collect them. The above map shows all the possible locations where you need to go for the Monumental Study quest.

This guide will focus on exactly where you need to go in order to obtain everything. More photos of specific locations will be shown below for the reader's convenience.

Location #1

This is where you can find the first one (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact players might remember the Awakening's Real Sound quest taking place near the Hills of Barsom. The drum score section at the end of it took place near a giant tree. Go back to that location and use Sorush to find a Khvarena Inscription Fragment under the tree.

Just make Sorush touch it to collect the item.

Location #2

This one is also pretty easy to find (Image via HoYoverse)

To the west side of Asipattravana Swamp is the location of the next Lost Monument Fragment. Before you enter the western cave, make Sorush fly up near the red flower to collect your second Khvarena Inscription Fragment. You're now halfway done with this task.

Location #3

This one is really easy to find if you know where to look (Image via HoYoverse)

Northwest of Tunigi Hollow is the next spot for you to visit. Take Sorush to the top of the crystal object shown above to find the third Khvarena Inscription Fragment. It's easy to spot since the item floats up high in the air, and nothing obstructs your view of it.

Location #4

The final location (Image via HoYoverse)

Finally, Genshin Impact players can use the southern Teleport Waypoint in Vourukasha Oasis and go slightly south with Sorush to find the last Lost Monument Fragment. With that out of the way, you're now done with the searching portion of Monumental Study.

Head back to Sosi to continue this quest. Thankfully, the least intuitive part is now over if you have followed this Genshin Impact guide thus far. The remaining portions of this quest involve placing the monuments and defeating some Fatui, which shouldn't be an issue for most Travelers.

It should take skilled players less than five minutes to collect all the Lost Monument Fragments in Genshin Impact.

