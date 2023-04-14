How to get Sorush pet companion in Genshin Impact

HoYoverse has introduced a brand new pet companion called Sorush in the latest update of Genshin Impact, which can only be obtained by completing the World Quests series in the new desert region of Sumeru. Interestingly, the new item is similar to Liloupar, Jinni in the Magic Bottle, from the Desert of Hadramaveth.

Sorush can be used for various purposes in the new desert region of Sumeru, such as completing Plume of Purifying Light challenges, solving puzzles, and even flying to look around the area. It is a handy gadget and this article will focus on guiding Travelers on obtaining the new pet companion in Genshin Impact.

Do the "The Splendorous Sky That Day" World Quest to obtain Sorush in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact recently introduced a new special race called Pari. In the "The Splendorous Sky That Day" quest, you will meet one of the Pari NPCs named Sorush, who will later accompany you and Paimon across the new desert area of Sumeru to unravel the mysteries of the place.

New Genshin Impact world quest series (Image via HoYoverse)

To obtain Sorush as a pet, you must play "The Splendorous Sky That Day" sub-quest in the "Khvarena of Good and Evil" World Quest series. To start this quest, open the quest menu and select the one with the same name, follow the navigation, and go to Gavireh Lajavard, where you will find a mysterious drum with a Cryo mark.

After a short exchange between the Traveler and Paimon, the quest guide will ask you to talk to Katheryne, and doing so will officially begin the long World Quest series in the desert of Sumeru.

Equip Sorush by opening the inventory (Image via HoYoverse)

You can now proceed with the "The Splendorous Sky That Day" quest. Luckily, it is the first part of "Khvarena of Good and Evil," so you can obtain Sorush without waiting too long. Interestingly, the NPC Pari companion is identified as a gadget in the game, so you can equip it by opening your inventory.

Equip Sorush to get a new hidden achievement (Image via HoYoverse)

Equipping Sorush for the first time will also give you a hidden Genshin Impact achievement - When the Red Scarf Transforms Into a Bird in Flight... - worth five Primogems. The new pet companion is a very useful gadget that can help in exploration.

You can use Sorush's powers to complete Nirodha Fruit Puzzles, obtain Plumes of Purifying Light, and fly to scout the nearby locations. However, the only downside of the new pet companion is that it can only be used in Gavireh Lajavard and the Realm of Farakhkert.

Poll : 0 votes