Genshin Impact Drum score guide: How to perform according to Kory Drums instructions

The Genshin Impact 3.6 patch has tons of fresh content and mechanisms. One of the significant changes in the latest version of the game is the newly unlocked areas in Sumeru and the series of World Quests associated with these regions. Completing these quest stories is essential for exploration, as some new locations are locked behind the quests.

That said, during Awakening's Real Sound World Quest, Genshin Impact fans will encounter a new world mechanism called Kory Drums. Each drum has a unique note, and players must play it accordingly. This article will guide all Genshin Impact players on performing Kory Drum as per the drum score.

How to play Kory Drums in Genshin Impact

Check the drum score before performing (Image via HoYoverse)

At the end of Awakening's Real Sound World Quest in Genshin Impact, you will be tasked with playing Kory Drums according to the drum score. There are five drums, each with its own unique score, and there is no specific order to perform them, so you can start with any of them.

Drum score (Image via HoYoverse)

You can check the scores of each drum by getting closer to them and clicking on "Check Drum Score." As you can see in the above image, there are four leaves below the tree, which indicates the musical notes of its respective Kory Drum. Here's what each leaf means:

Note Action Full leaf Plunging Attack Half leaf Normal Attack Empty leaf Stay Still

After memorizing the drum score, you can now move forward with the task at hand. However, since the quest navigation or guide does not make it clear when to hit the drums, it can get very confusing at first. To start the performance, you can interact with the Kory Drum and click on "Begin Performance." The drum will emit a golden light, which is the signal for you to perform the action according to the drum score.

Perform according to the drum score in the Genshin Impact quest

1) Korybantes: Sankhara (Electro)

The Electro drum (Image via HoYoverse)

Since there is no specific order to play these Kory Drums, let's start with the Pyro drum. Perform the following actions in order:

Normal Attack Stay Still (Pause) Normal Attack Plunging Attack

2) Korybantes: Vedana (Cryo)

Cryo drum score (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is the correct order to play the Cryo drum:

Normal Attack Stay Still (Pause) Normal Attack Plunging Attack

3) Korybantes: Rupa (Dendro)

Dendro drum (Image via HoYoverse)

To complete the Dendro drum challenge, do this:

Normal Attack Normal Attack Normal Attack Plunging Attack

4) Korybantes: Samjna (Hydro)

Hydro drum (Image via HoYoverse)

Perform these actions for the Hydro drum:

Normal Attack Plunging Attack Stay Still (Pause) Plunging Attack

5) Korybantes: Vijnana (Pyro)

Pyro drum (Image via HoYoverse)

Complete the final challenge by doing this:

Normal Attack Normal Attack Normal Attack Plunging Attack

Completing all five Kory Drum challenges will trigger a short cutscene and awaken another Pari called Rashnu, who will later play a minor role in the World Quest series. This will also conclude the quest, and you will get 50 Primogem rewards and a new Genshin Impact achievement - The Tree on the Hill.

