Genshin Impact Lightcall Resonance guide: Quest location and challenges

In Genshin Impact, Lightcall Resonance is a world quest that will appear once players have completed the Khvarena of Good and Evil questline. During it, they will meet a new Pari named Jarjar, who has created multiple challenges for humans to complete. After a brief interaction, they can take part in different trials to collect Dendro particles in a limited time and reach their final destination as quickly as possible.

As players progress through the quest, they will face a series of challenges that will test their flying skills and puzzle-solving abilities. In this article, let's learn all about this World Quest in Genshin Impact including, its location, challenges, and rewards.

Genshin Impact: Guide to Lightcall Resonance quest location and challenges

World Quest Location (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the Statue of the Seven located in Gavireh Lajavard and head northwest towards the marked location in the picture above. Genshin Impact players will need to interact with a strange Pari (named Jarjar) to activate the Lightcall Resonance World Quest. During the mission, they will have to complete Jarjar challenges to collect all Dendro particles within the time limit.

Tip: Perform these challenges at nighttime to see Dendro particles clearly.

First Trial

The simplest trail out of all (Image via HoYoverse)

The first challenge also happens to be the simplest one. Players will use the Four-Leaf Sigils to collect all 21 Dendro particles in Genshin Impact.

During this and future challenges, the new pet companion, Sorush, will help them unlock hidden mechanisms to create bridges and sigils. Hence, they should try not to go off track too much, or else it will be difficult to complete the challenge. In such cases, instead of trying to climb back to the previous location, it is advised to restart the challenge.

Second Trial

A lot of falling is involved in this trial (Image via HoYoverse)

Upon completion of the first trial, Genshin Impact will instruct players to wait until the next day for the second trial. However, they can simply set the in-game time to the next day instead of waiting for the actual server reset.

Follow the quest navigation to reach Jarjar's location to start the second challenge. During it, they will further test their gliding skills as they try to collect all 24 Dendro particles.

Third Trial

A lot of jumping is added into the mix (Image via HoYoverse)

Turn the in-game time to the next day in Genshin Impact to continue the world quest.

The third challenge will feature a lot of bounching mushrooms. As players try to collect all 27 Dendro particles here, it is recommended to always be ready to turn around and teleport to the Four-Leaf Sigil if they accidentally fall out of the mushrooms.

Fourth Trial

The last trial and also the longest (Image via HoYoverse)

The last trial in Genshin Impact includes all of the previous mechanisms (Four-Leaf Sigil, Bouncing Mushroom, and Ruebright Mushroom).

They shouldn't rush since there will be times where they will need Sorush to unlock these mechanisms. After overcoming the last challenge, interact with Jarjar once again to complete the Lightcall Resonance quest. Completion of the quest will also unlock the hidden achievement, The Brave Shall Not Falter.

