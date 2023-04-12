How to unlock Somalata Inland Sea domain in Genshin Impact

The Genshin Impact 3.6 update has finally arrived with new content and three domains to clear. The Somalata Inland Sea is one of the newest domains added to the region. Not only does it serve as a new challenge for players to clear, but it also acts as a convenient teleport waypoint for faster movement across the new map. Keep in mind that this domain can only be unlocked by solving a puzzle. Beginners may be unsure of this mechanism and what it entails.

Thus, this article will guide players on how to unlock the Somalata Inland Sea in Genshin Impact.

Guide to unlock Somalata Inland Sea domain in Genshin Impact

Follow this route to reach the domain (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact's latest patch 3.6 update has finally arrived with the new region, Girdle of the Sand. The new desert expansion has brought numerous puzzles and domains to conquer, one of which is the Somalata Inland Sea, a new one-time domain located near Vourukasha Oasis.

Players can teleport to the southern waypoint of Vourukasha Oasis and keep walking southeast to find it. Those who are yet to unlock the southern waypoint can teleport to the western Statue of the Seven and make their way to the domain.

However, it appears to be locked behind a Dendro elemental monumental puzzle. Players will have to solve the puzzle by using Dendro characters (preferably bow/catalyst users) to trigger the monuments in the correct sequence.

Use the paintings to light up the Dendro torches (Image via HoYoverse)

Each monument is located near stone walls with a painting of a bird and dots that depict the correct sequence to solve the puzzle. With the help of the painting, trigger the Dendro monumental puzzles in an ascending order to successfully complete it. Solving the puzzle will trigger a small cutscene, after which players can interact with the domain to unlock it.

More about Somalata Inland Sea domain in Genshin Impact

Monster List for the domain (Image via HoYoverse)

As shown in the picture above, players will encounter different types of enemies, including:

Floating Dendro Fungus

Floating Anemo Fungus

Stretchy Electro Fungus

Winged Dendroshroom

Grounded Geoshroom

Consecrated Horned Crocodile

Defeating all monsters will clear the domain and also hand players exciting rewards. Here is a list of first-time clear rewards:

Primogems x 40

Dendro Sigil x 5

Desert Pavilion Chronicle (Artifact) x 1

Guide to Admonition x 2

Guide to Ingenuity x 2

Guide to Praxis x 2

Mora x 50,000

Adventure EXP x 500

Aside from the first-completion rewards, Genshin Impact players can get additional rewards from the chests found within the domain. It is important to note that there is a minimum AR requirement to unlock this one-time domain in Genshin Impact. Players will have to be AR 40 and above to unlock it after solving the puzzle.

Poll : 0 votes