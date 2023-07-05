Capturing Light and Shadow: Genshin Impact puzzles and World quest guide

Capturing Light and Shadow is a World Quest in Genshin Impact 3.8. It's medium-length and pretty easy to complete if you know what to do. However, some aspects of it aren't intuitive at times, meaning this guide will simplify everything for the reader's convenience. It will cover the entirety of that quest, including its puzzles.

The main one to keep in mind involves unsealing three additional Streaming Projectors. Afterward, Genshin Impact players do a basic Streaming Project puzzle to finish up. Doing that completes Capturing Light and Shadow.

Genshin Impact quest and puzzle guide: Capturing Light and Shadow

Some Choo-Choo Cart routes to get to the start of this quest (Image via HoYoverse)

Head south of Overgrown Valley's Teleport Waypoint and take the Amber route to get on the path to this World Quest. Then, approach the Choo-Choo Cart near the exit. It will go through the underground portion shown in the above image. Once you do that, head east and take another Choo-Choo Cart to get past a yellow barrier.

Genshin Impact players will then see a short cutscene about a mural.

Follow this Hydro Eidolon to progress through Capturing Light and Shadow (Image via HoYoverse)

Go down to the water to see a Hydro Eidolon. Follow it to unlock a Common Chest, and then read the nearby diary. Continue following the Hydro Eidolon afterward. The Choo-Choo Cart near you will now be activated. Board it.

Unseal the remaining three "Streaming Projectors"

The Hydro Eidolon will break the seal here (Image via HoYoverse)

Following the Hydro Eidolon will clear one Streaming Project for you. Genshin Impact players will then see a brief cutscene concerning the nearby wall. Your next goal is to unseal the remaining three Streaming Projectors.

Seal #1 is done.

Enter the cave that is easily missable as shown here with the red arrow (Image via HoYoverse)

There should be a nearby chest with a red seal in this area surrounded by some Fungi. Next to them is a hole in the ground; enter it. You will see another Hydro Eidolon surrounded by Hilichurls now. Follow the Hydro Eidolon to its destination in Genshin Impact.

You will have to defeat some enemies along the way, but they're not difficult to beat. Continue to follow the Hydro Eidolon.

Follow the cart to finish one seal (Image via HoYoverse)

One part of the seal will be undone after you board this Choo-Choo Cart. That means, two more seals remain. Let's head east and climb some ruins to see something similar to the following image.

Take the left route shown here (Image via HoYoverse)

From the above picture's perspective, take the left route. Genshin Impact players will see a Hydro Eidolon cowering in fear. Use a Hydro attack to get rid of the fires that are bullying that creature. Then, just follow the Hydro Eidolon as normal.

Note: There will be a part with Four-Leaf Sigils that you need to use to reach the Hydro Eidolon after it goes under the gate.

Use any Hydro character to get rid of the flames (Image via HoYoverse)

Take out more torches. After climbing yet another wall, you should reach the Hydro Eidolon once again. The entity will eventually activate a Choo-Choo Cart, so board it to reach the final part of this puzzle. One more seal is left to get rid of in Capturing Light and Shadow.

Seal #2 is done.

Another Hydro Eidolon to find Capturing Light and Shadow (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact players should head north to see another Hydro Eidolon. Collect the nearby chest for free loot. Then, follow the Hydro Eidolon once more. You will eventually see some Hydro Elemental Totems and a gate near a sealed chest. Use a Hydro character to activate the two Totems nearby.

Interact with the Hydro Eidolon (the option should say "Please help!") to get the last one. Collect the Common Chest loot.

Select the Hydro option in Capturing Light and Shadow (Image via HoYoverse)

Tell the Hydro Eidolon to check the Hydro Elemental Totem as you activate the Cryo and Pyro ones. If you do it correctly, the water level will lower. Then, proceed to the next section to ride another Choo-Choo Cart in Genshin Impact. Travelers will eventually clear the last seal after boarding the train-like vehicle.

Seal #3 is done.

Restore the mural in the cave

This is the final puzzle in Capturing Light and Shadow (Image via HoYoverse)

The final section of the Capturing Light and Shadow quest involves a puzzle with Streaming Projectors. Interact with a Streaming Project to get sent to this 2D plane. The goal here is to interact with all four glowing objects.

Using the picture above for reference, just walk to the right and interact with both glowing items to finish half the puzzle. The next step is to jump, so you climb the fin shown in the below image.

It's pretty simple to do (Image via HoYoverse)

Continue to climb and head left. You can easily collect the remaining two mural pieces here. Genshin Impact players just need to place new ones in each of the four spots. Thankfully, you can just approach a circular spot and interact with it to automatically put the correct mural in its place.

Activating the top right mural opens a path to the final spot in the Capturing Light and Shadow quest (Image via HoYoverse)

You should be able to activate three of the four murals from the get-go. The final one becomes available after you interact with the top-right spot. Then, just interact with the top left spot shown in the image above to finish this Capturing Light and Shadow quest in Genshin Impact.

Don't forget to open your Luxurious Chest for free Primogems.

