Is Honkai: Star Rail easy to understand for Genshin Impact players?

Honkai: Star Rail should be easy to understand for most Genshin Impact players, even though the core gameplay is different. For starters, many features between the two games are virtually identical. The banner system is an example of something that both titles have in common. Several other gameplay mechanics, such as UI, currency, and microtransactions, should also feel familiar.

Knowing the differences between the two games and what Genshin Impact players can expect to get out of Honkai: Star Rail is vital. Not every person will like both titles, but there should be some overlap of fans who enjoy these games.

Honkai: Star Rail should feel very familiar to Genshin Impact players

This image is used for a discussion in the upcoming paragraphs (Image via HoYoverse)

Let's take the above photo as an example of how Honkai: Star Rail should be easy to understand for Genshin Impact players. Here's a look at some similarities:

Open-world gameplay: They're both open-world games where players can teleport and sprint to move around.

They're both open-world games where players can teleport and sprint to move around. UI: The UI for both titles is very similar (minimap on the top left, quest navigation below the map, characters on the right, etc.)

The UI for both titles is very similar (minimap on the top left, quest navigation below the map, characters on the right, etc.) Characters: You control a single character and can swap between others. Your team has up to four units.

Missions often involve players going from one area to another in a similar vein to Genshin Impact's quests. That said, there are some differences that need to be addressed.

For starters, there is no dashing (or i-frames) in HoYoverse's newest title. You cannot jump from the start of the game, and the combat is turn-based.

Everything happens in turns in this game (Image via HoYoverse)

Combat is where Travelers are bound to get confused. Normal Attacks, Elemental Skills, and Bursts all functionally exist in Honkai: Star Rail, but they work quite differently in a turn-based setting. Here is a quick rundown:

Normal Attacks: Generate Skill Points, which you need to use to activate Elemental Skills. Skill Points can be seen in the bottom right.

Generate Skill Points, which you need to use to activate Elemental Skills. Skill Points can be seen in the bottom right. Skills: Require Skill Points. You can always choose to do either a Normal Attack or a Skill.

Require Skill Points. You can always choose to do either a Normal Attack or a Skill. Bursts: If you have enough Energy, you can interrupt turns and do this powerful ability.

On the top left of the screen is the turn order. The characters at the top go first, while those at the bottom move last.

Since everything happens in turns, Honkai: Star Rail is much less mechanically challenging than Genshin Impact. This also means it is more strategic. On a related note, the title also has an auto-battling system, making grinding much easier than in other games.

Why Genshin Impact players should play Honkai: Star Rail

Some characters even share similarities with HoYoverse's other works (Image via HoYoverse)

If players are interested in a turn-based RPG game with the same fun writing as Genshin Impact, they will definitely enjoy Honkai: Star Rail. They are not required to play Honkai Impact 3rd or any other game to understand HoYoverse's newest title.

Best of all, this new game is F2P. Just download it and give it a try to see if you'll understand or enjoy its story and gameplay.

