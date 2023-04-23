Genshin Impact Nirodha fruit puzzle locations and how to solve them

Genshin Impact has incorporated several new features and World Quests into Tevyat's gaming universe by introducing a new region in version 3.6. Players might come across several strange orange crystals in the new region that are indestructible with regular attacks.

These orange crystals are like the Amber found in Liyue, which often contains trapped chests or other essential artifacts. They can be accessed using the Nirodha fruits that are often found nearby. The following section of the article covers how to solve the Nirodha fruit puzzles and some tricky locations.

All 12 Nirodha fruit puzzle chest locations and how to solve them in Genshin Impact

Although there are 12 Nirodha Fruit chests in Genshin Impact, there are several spots where one Fruit can be used to solve multiple orange crystal puzzles. The locations of the 12 Nirodha Fruits are shown on the map below.

All Nirodha fruit locations (Image via HoYoLAB)

How to solve Nirodha Fruit puzzles?

Nirodha Fruit puzzles require players to have access to the Sorush tool, which can be obtained during the World Quest titled "Khavera of Good and Evil" in Genshin Impact. The steps to solve the Nirodha Fruit puzzle are as follows:

Find the Nirodha Fruit, usually located on heights along hills Switch to Sorush and use the interact skill near it You will now see a button with the notation '80/80' Go on top of the orange crystal, aim, and drop the fruit

Dropping Nirodha Fruits on Orange Crystals (Image via Genshin Impact)

Most of these locations will have hidden common chests under the orange crystals, while some have Farrwicks and pillars with Mora.

Gates of Zulqarnain Farrwick and Elemental Monuments

The Nirodha Fruit at the Gates of Zulqarnain can be used to destroy an orange crystal that hides a Farrwick. Players can follow the Farrwick to the Gray Crystals, which will release Rifthounds. Defeat the Rifthounds to get Exquisite Chest. There's also an Orange Crystal nearby that has a Common Chest inside.

Elemental Monument(Image via HoYoverse)

Moving towards the teleport point at the marked location, players will be able to see several more orange crystals along a cavern entrance. Breaking this will reveal a set of Dendro Elemental Monuments. Light all the monuments to get a chest.

Vourukasha Oasis Dendroculus

The Vourukasha Oasis also has a Nirodha Fruit puzzle at the location shown below.

Stone Tablet 1 in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

After clearing the orange crystals, players will find a red-colored four-leaf sigil in one of them. Use Sorush's interaction skills near it to collect it. There is a Dendroculus high up in the same area. Place the four-leaf sigil over the Dendroculus by flying up with Sorush. Now, you can switch to your character and teleport over to the Dendroculus to collect it.

After breaking 15 orange crystals, an achievement titled "Use the Force, Sorush" can be obtained.

