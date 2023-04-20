Genshin Impact Sefana location and Sea of Fertility hidden achievement guide

Genshin Impact has incorporated various new World Quests and features into the game's universe of Tevyat after the latest update, which brought in a new region as well. As part of the new region, gamers may encounter strange flowers in lines in the Vourukasha's Oasis area.

These Sunyata flowers are part of a hidden achievement that can be gained by finishing a hidden quest after restoring all the flower fields. The following section of the article indicates how to proceed with the quest.

All three Sunyata Flower fields and Sefana locations in Genshin Impact

There are a total of three Sunyata field puzzles that need to be solved. Once all three have been interacted with, players can get the hidden achievement after taking to an NPC Pari called Sefana. They will need the Sorush tool obtained during the quest "Khvarena of Good and Evil."

Location of all three Sunyata fields (Image via Genshin Impact)

The map above shows the locations of all three Sunyata Flower fields marked as flower symbols. Players can teleport to the Teleport Waypoint on the surface of Vourukasha Oasis and go to the marked locations. They are easily spottable as purple fields with a few scattered flower buds.

Players will have to bloom the flowers twice, once by touching them and once by purifying them with Amrita Mayflies. The steps for the same are mentioned below.

Purifying the Sunyata Flowers

To purify the Sunayata Flowers, players will need to equip Sorush first.

Using Sorush, touch the flower at the end of the line. A timer will start and more flowers will begin appearing. You'll need to fly and touch all the flowers in a line within the given time. In some Sunyata fields, floating flowers will appear which need to be collected.

Purified flowers (Image via Genshin Impact)

The appearance of the flowers will change after the purification and an Exquisite Chest will appear in each field.

Revitalizing the flowers using Amrita Mayflies

After purifying the flowers, players will need Amrita Mayflies to revitalize them.

Wait for the night (18:00-5:59) or change the time in-game. Orange flies called Amrita Mayflies will appear. Use a bow character to hit a fly to freeze it. Switch to Sorush and collect the Mayfly and touch the flowers. Repeat the process until all the flowers have been revitalized.

Revitalized Sunyata Flower (Image via Genshin Impact)

The flowers will now look fully bloomed now and a Precious Chest can be obtained to revitalize each field.

Locating Sefana

After interacting with all three locations, you can go to the NPC called Sefana to finish the hidden quest.

Sefana's location (Image via Genshin Impact)

The map above shows the location of Sefana marked with a quest symbol. You can teleport to the same teleport waypoint in Vourukasha Oasis and head northeast. Sefana is a Pari and can be found under an umbrella beside a giant tree.

Sefana, the NPC (Image via Genshin Impact)

Players can talk to Sefana to obtain the hidden achievement "Sea of Fertility," which will grant them five Primogems.

