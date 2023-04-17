Genshin Impact all Udumbara locations and how to bring it to Residual Pari

Genshin Impact has added several World Quests and new mechanisms in the world of Tevyat to enhance its open-world gameplay, particularly after the release of the new area in update version 3.6. One such mission players might come across is the Pale Fire, which requires them to find Fravashi Trees. Moreover, the title also has a new mechanism through which Udumbara, a mysterious flower, can be found and collected.

To awaken the Residual Pari in the Fravashi Trees in the aforementioned quest in Genshin Impact, players are required to gather six Udumbara Pistils and deliver them to Pari.

All six Udumbara Pistils and Residual Pari locations in Genshin Impact

Udumbara Pistils can be collected by interacting with certain runestones scattered in the Asipattravana Swamp. When you find one, you have to switch to Sorush and go near the mechanism. You will then have to hold the interact button until the loading screen appears.

You will then automatically return to your original state and can go to the bloomed Udumbara Flower and collect its pistil. There are a total of six mechanisms associated with the acquisition of the latter. You will require the Udumbara Flowers to complete two of the Fravashi Tree challenges.

Location 1

For the first location flower location, you will need to teleport to the point south of the Asipattravana Swamp. Then, move westward along the stream bank until you notice a four-leaf sigil that can be used to go up. The Udumbara mechanism is located on the same rock towards the creek. You can switch to Sorush and go down to find it.

Location 2

The second flower is located right opposite the first one. In fact, you will be able to see the runestone on the creek's other side while collecting the previous pistil. Four-leaf sigils will help you cross the creek.

Location 3

For the next Udumbara Flower, you will need to go to the teleport point north of the Swamp to the location shown on the map above. The mechanism will be on a wall high up, so you will need to be vigilant while flying. Several four-leaf sigils will be lined up to help you navigate to it.

Location 4

For this flower, you will again need to go to the same teleport point as the last one. Then, fly down from the edge of the cliff towards the water body. The Udumbara Flower mechanism can be seen on the same cliff's wall.

Location 5

This time, after teleporting to the same point as the last one, you will need to fly down the cliff towards the right side. You will see a few Hilichurls and Mitachurls on a ledge. If you go farther down, the mechanism will be on the cliff wall behind a big tree.

Location 6

For the last pistil, you must teleport to the point east of the cliff's Swamp. Then, navigate to the spot shown in the picture above by flying downward. The mechanism is on the wall above a ledge with three fungi monsters.

Bringing the Udambara flowers to the Residual Pari

The Udambara flowers are needed for two Residual Pari in the Pale Fire World Quest. You will have to find the two Fravashi Trees that require pistils.

After that, to activate each Residual Pari, you need to equip Sorush to interact with the trees. You can then unequip her and talk to Pari to fulfill her demands.

First Residual Pari

The first such tree that needs the Udambara flowers is located in the Asipattravana Swamp. It is near the last pistil location, and you can visit it with the help of the Fravashi Tree symbol that will appear on the minimap.

Second Residual Pari

To find the second Pari, teleport to the point east of the Asipattravana Swamp and enter the cave behind the teleport point. You will need to go down to the cave till they reach the room with the Hilichurls and Mitachurls. From here, fly down and take the entrance to the cavern to the west, like a U-turn. You can then submit three Udambara flowers to each Pari after talking to them.

