Look for a Fravashi Tree: Genshin Impact quest guide with locations

To complete the Pale Fire World Quest series, Genshin Impact fans must challenge 10 Fravashi Trees, a new type of world mechanic found in the new desert region of Sumeru. Interacting with each tree will summon a Pari and trigger random challenges such as finding residual Pari fragments or defeating enemies.

Completing each Fravashi Tree challenge will spawn a chest and give fans a Plume of Purifying Light, which they can offer to the Amrita Pool to obtain rewards such as Primogems and weapon ascension materials. This Genshin Impact guide will provide the locations of each tree and the fastest way to reach them.

All Fravashi Tree locations in Genshin Impact

Some of the Fravashi Trees are located in underground caves, so there are a few pre-requirement World Quests that Genshin Impact fans must complete to access those areas:

The Splendorous Sky That Day

Asipattravana Itihasa

Awakening's Real Sound

As the Khvarena's Light Shows

The Hymn of Tir Yazad

Luckily, all the locations of Fravashi Trees are automatically marked on Genshin Impact's minimap system when you get close to it, so it is quite easy to locate them.

Location #1

This Fravashi Tree is in an underground location (Image via HoYoverse)

The first Fravashi Tree is in an underground cave. Teleport to the waypoint marked above and head straight towards the north direction. The tree is only a few seconds away from the waypoint, so you will be able to locate it right away.

Location #2

Location of the second tree (Image via HoYoverse)

The second Fravashi Tree is located in the Asipattravana Swamp. You only need to teleport to the marked waypoint and go west. Keep walking in that direction and you will be able to notice it immediately.

Location #3

This tree is hidden deep inside a cave (Image via HoYoverse)

Finding this Fravashi Tree can be difficult as it is hidden deep inside the cave. First, teleport to the nearest waypoint shown on the map above, then turn around and enter the cave. Keep following the path until you see a Hilichurl camp. Once you are there, look around carefully, and you will find a passage that will take you to the tree.

Location #4

This tree is also underground (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the underground waypoint in Hangeh Afrasiyab north of the Gate of Zulqarnain and head east. The Genshin Impact minimap will automatically mark its location, allowing you to find it quickly.

Location #5

Complete the World Quest to unlock this location (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the underground waypoint and head straight into the tunnel before you. A barrier will block the passage that can be removed by using the power of Sorush. Head inside until you reach a vast cavern and look downwards.

Location #6

This tree is on the surface (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the waypoint marked above and head slightly northeast. The sixth Fravashi Tree is located above the rocks and hidden behind dried-up tree trunks, but you can locate it easily using the Genshin Impact minimap.

Location #7

The tree is located on top of a mountain (Image via HoYoverse)

The seventh tree is located on top of a mountain, and to get there, you will need to go back to the waypoint mentioned in the previous entry and head south. Then make your way around to reach the feet of the mountain and climb it. The Fravashi Tree is hidden between the Gray Crystals at the peak of the mountain.

Location #8

Glide down from previous location (Image via HoYoverse)

This tree is located right below the previous one. You can simply glide down in the northeast direction.

Location #9

This is the second last tree (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the Statue of the Seven in Gavireh Lajavard and head northwest. The tree's location is pretty close to the Statue and you will be able to identify it immediately.

Location #10

Location of the final tree (Image via HoYoverse)

This is the location of the final Fravashi Tree. Teleport to the marked waypoint, then head southeast, and the Genshin Impact minimap will notify you when you are close to the tree.

