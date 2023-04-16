Genshin Impact Udumbara locations and how to use them

Travelers must collect six Udumbara Pistils in Genshin Impact and give them to Pari in the Awaken the residual Pari in the Fravashi Trees quest. All these items are obtainable by making Sorush use her Elemental Skill on the heart-shaped Runestones to make the Udumbaras bloom. Afterward, go on top of the flower and collect its Pistil. All six locations work similarly to one another and are all present in the Asipattravana Swamp.

You must equip Sorush as a Gadget since she's instrumental in obtaining the Udumbara Pistils. Make sure to hold her Elemental Skill when near the Runestone rather than just press it. Otherwise, the following map should highlight all locations for the Traveler, making it convenient for them.

All six Udumbara Pistil locations in Genshin Impact

This map shows all six locations (Image via HoYoverse)

The above map shows all six Udumbara Pistil locations in Genshin Impact. Travelers can head to any of these spots and use Sorush to activate the Runestones there.

Players are recommended to start with the northern area closest to a Teleport Waypoint. This way, they can make their way down to easily reach four of the six locations and then use other Teleport Waypoints to get to the remaining destinations.

The rest of the guide will go into more detail about what Travelers need to look for in these areas.

Activate a Runestone with Sorush

This is a Runestone that a player already activated with Sorush beforehand (Image via HoYoverse)

If you go to any of the locations marked in the previous map, you should find these rocks sticking out of a wall with a Dendro heart symbol on them. They're called Runestones, so take Sorush to them and use the hold variation of her Elemental Skill to summon a flower that you can climb.

All six locations will involve a Runestone, meaning Genshin Impact players should get used to this task.

Collecting a Udumbara Pistil

You can collect the Pistil here (Image via HoYoverse)

Once you activate the Runestone, go to the top of the flower and select the "Gather" option to collect the Pistil. Repeat the process with all six locations to be done with this collectathon. Doing all of this should only take you about five minutes.

How to use Udumbara Pistils in Genshin Impact

In the Awaken the Residual Pari in the Fravashi Trees quest, players must give the Pari the Pistils they've collected in the previous steps of this guide. There are two Pari that you provide three Pistils each. The first one can be seen in the above video at the 7:39 mark, and the second can be seen around 11:10.

You will receive two Plumes of Purifying Light for those actions. The remaining parts of this quest will give you eight more for a grand total of ten Plumes of Purifying Light. There are no more Udumbara Pistils to collect, as well as no further use for these items in Genshin Impact.

All of this information was for Genshin Impact 3.6. A future update could always change that, but until then, Travelers only need these items for the Awaken the Residual Pari in the Fravashi Trees quest.

Poll : 0 votes