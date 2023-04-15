Active Genshin Impact redeem codes list for April 2023

Genshin Impact developers are well known for often releasing redeem codes that grant users free rewards, such as Primogems, Mora, and other in-game items. They generally have fixed expiry dates and can only be used once per account. With the latest patch 3.6 update now live, the developers have released new redeem codes.

This article will provide an updated list of active redeem codes for April 2023, which gamers may use to collect certain rewards. It's always a good idea to check for new codes on a regular basis, as they can provide a major boost to your gaming progress. For the unversed, redeem codes are usually released by miHoYo during special events or to celebrate major milestones.

Genshin Impact 3.6: Active redemption codes for April 2023

With the release of the latest patch 3.6 update, HoYoverse officials have released two new redemption codes to claim. Here is a list that features them and the rewards they offer:

GA9FPD42SJ4V

Primogems x60

Adventurer's Experience x5

LAQZMTPKNTYH

Adventurer's Experience x10

Mora x10,000

Fine Enhancement Ores x5

Stir-Fried Fish Noodles x5

Jueyun Chili Chicken x5

The second redeem code will expire on May 23, 2023, while the first code will likely be valid until the release of patch 3.7. Newer players can also try claiming GENSHINGIFT for three Hero's Wit and 60 Primogems. It is one of the oldest redemption codes that will work once per account.

Guide to redeem new Genshin Impact codes for April 2023

Genshin Impact officials have given players two methods to claim all redemption codes:

In-game feature

Official website

Dedicated site created by officials (Image via HoYoverse)

To redeem codes using the official redemption site, you must first visit the official Genshin Impact website and log in to your HoYoLAB account or create one. After that, click on the Redeem Code button located on the page's top right corner. From there, enter the desired redeem code in the space provided and click on the Redeem button.

In-game redeem feature (Image via HoYoverse)

To use codes in Genshin Impact employing the in-game redeem option, follow these steps:

Log in to your account Click on the Paimon menu in the top left corner of the screen. Click on the Settings option. Click on the Account option. Click on the Redeem Code option. Enter the code in the provided field and click on the Redeem button.

Once the codes have been successfully used, the rewards should appear in the in-game mailbox within a few minutes. Don't forget to claim them, as they will expire after 30 days if they are not acquired.

